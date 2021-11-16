Biden warns Xi Jinping not to fall into conflict at virtual US-China summit





President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that their responsibility as leaders of the United States and China is to ensure that competition between their respective nations does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. Speaking at the start of a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart, Biden said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be a simple and straightforward competition, and suggested that he and Xi should establish guidelines for this competition. It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards, be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change. Mr. Biden said, calling for the establishment of such constraints responsible global leadership. We have a responsibility to the world, as well as to our people. This is why we believe that all countries should follow the same rules of the road, he continued, adding later that this belief was the reason why the United States would always defend our interests. and values ​​and those of our allies and partners. Xi, through a translator, responded that the two countries face multiple challenges together and need to increase communication and cooperation, both as the world’s two major economies and as as permanent members of the UN Security Council. A strong and stable Sino-American relationship is necessary to advance the respective development of our two countries and to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, in particular to find effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the Covid pandemic, Xi said. Monday’s virtual meeting was Mr. Bidens’ first face-to-face communication with Mr. Xi since taking office in January, although the two leaders had multiple phone calls. The meeting was held via secure video conference as Mr. Xi has not left Chinese soil for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

