India’s commitments to decarbonize the economy are real: Prime Minister Boris Johnson





Days after world leaders struck a deal in Glasgow to at least maintain hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said India had come up with impressive solutions to decarbonize its economy by 2030. Welcoming the climate ambitions of his Indian counterpart, Johnson said the real commitments, the solid commitments India has made are real. “India has come up with some really impressive things about decarbonizing its power sector, decarbonizing its economy by 2030. The real commitments, the solid commitments that India has made are real,” Johnson said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the climate summit in Scotland, made five commitments, including India’s to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, reiterating that India is working very hard to tackle to climate change issues. India’s key commitments include net zero emissions by 2070, increasing non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, reducing the carbon intensity of its economy to 45% by 2030, responding to 50% of its energy needs through renewable energies by 2030 and reduce one billion tonnes of carbon emissions compared to the total emissions forecast by 2030. “India has offered some really impressive things about decarbonizing its energy sector, decarbonizing its economy by 2030. The real commitments, the solid commitments that India has made are real.”@BorisJohnson welcomes the climate ambition of arenarendramodi To @ COP26 pic.twitter.com/ugyeyGkZnc Alex Ellis (@AlexWellis) November 15, 2021 India also advocated for a global solar power grid, calling for “one sun, one world, one grid”. “The sunrise and sunset dictated our lives. As long as this natural connection was there, our planet was healthy. But in the technological age, humanity, in an effort to get ahead of the sun, has disrupted it. ‘balance of nature and caused great loss to the environment, “Prime Minister said. He added: “If we want to restore that balance, solar power is the solution. We have to walk with the sun again. From coal and gas-fired superpowers to oil producers and Pacific islands engulfed by rising sea levels, 200 countries have agreed on a deal to maintain a realistic chance to save the world from change catastrophic climate during COP26. The overall goal set by conference host Britain was a goal that climate and vulnerable activists had found far too modest – to keep within reach of the Accord’s goal. of Paris of 2015 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

