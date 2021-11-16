All about the landing of PM Modi’s Air Force C-130J in UP today amid great preparations

The Purvanchal highway is 6 lanes wide which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will drive an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules today for the grand launch of the 340 km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Landing tests and an air show were in full swing as former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of taking credit for its work.

Videos on social media showed rehearsal of aircraft landing on the highway. A clip from a Sunday dry test showed a Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop and a Sukhoi-30 landing on the highway about 100 km from the state capital, Lucknow. The C-130J Super Hercules which will take the Prime Minister to the scene was also seen in videos landing on a cemented airstrip in the Sultanpur district, intended to facilitate the landings and take-offs of Air Force jets in emergency.

PM Modi is expected to land at 1:30 p.m. and proceed to a public rally. About an hour later, he will witness the landing of a Mirage 2000 on the 3.2 km airstrip and a maintenance demonstration. An AN-32 transport plane will land troops on the airstrip. It will be followed by an air parade of three Kiran Mk2s, flanked by 2 Sukhoi 30 jets.

Test landing on the Purvanchal Expressway. pic.twitter.com/d2Zsup92jj Mrityunjay Kumar’s Office (@MrityunjayOffic) November 14, 2021

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets conduct a runway test prior to the inauguration of the Purvanchal Highway in Sultanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on November 16. (YEARS) pic.twitter.com/1cAiuZ1zEV NDTV (@ndtv) November 14, 2021

Some sections of the country’s freeways are marked for emergency landings for the Air Force, and reports indicate that this concept originated during WWII in Germany.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 p.m., the Purvanchal highway will be inaugurated. This project brings multiple benefits for the economic and social progress of Uttar Pradesh. UP. “

Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 p.m., the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDepic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

In September, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari inaugurated an emergency airstrip on the Satta-Gandhav section on state road 925 to Barmer in Rajasthan.

“The highway (Purvanchal) has a width of 6 lanes which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal highway will give economic development a boost. from the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, in particular the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur ”, the statement from the Prime Minister’s office reads.

Today, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi party denounced the BJP government, saying the foundation stone for the project was laid in December 2016, when he was chief minister.

The Samajwadi party claims that the BJP is only inaugurating a project that it has conceptualized. “They are inaugurating a highway built by the SP government. They changed the name of the Samajwadi Purvanchal highway to ‘Purvanchal highway’ and the quality standards of the highway have been compromised,” Yadav said at the time. of a press conference. today in Lucknow

“Those who have traveled on the Agra-Lucknow highway know that your tea will not spill at (the speed of) 100 km / h. But those who have taken a ride on the Purvanchal highway will know that it will give you cramps. The motto of the BJP is “Ram Ram Japna.” To date, all the projects inaugurated are those which were built by the government of the SP, “he added.

Sources in the UP government refuted the claims, claiming that the foundation stone for the project was laid in July 2018 by Prime Minister Modi in eastern UP Azamgarh and that construction work had taken place. held during Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as Chief Minister and in due course despite the roadblocks due to the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for this highway in July 2018 and today we are in a position to inaugurate it. It is a prime example of how a ‘twin engine’ government works,” Yogi said. Adityanath, taking a jibe against the rivals’ “twin-engine government” dig used in the past.