Prime Minister of Greece to make Parthenon marbles a key issue in meeting with Boris Johnson | Parthenon marbles

The Greek Prime Minister will make the Parthenon marbles the key issue in upcoming talks with Boris Johnson in London, arguing that the reunification of the stolen sculptures is an intergovernmental issue outside the British Museum’s control.

Determined to raise the issue on his first visit to Downing Street, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also expected to focus on the leaky roof in the London Museum’s Duveen Gallery, where 5th-century BC antiques are on display, the Guardian has learned. .

This is of great importance to him, said a well-placed source, declining to say whether the treasures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, will be the first or last item on the agenda of Tuesday. Our arguments are very strong. Now is the time to have a good faith dialogue.

Ongoing maintenance work at the British Museum has, along with the coronavirus outbreak, prevented the pieces from being seen publicly for nearly a year.

The Acropolis Museum, which was specially built to house the classical sculptures at the foot of the monument, reopened in May.

Sawed off from the Parthenon in 1802 by order of Lord Elgin, then British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, about 80 meters of the monumental frieze are on display in London; 50 meters to Athens. Other parts of the 115 block artwork are in museums across Europe.

Few Greek leaders have given the repatriation of the sculptures such priority as Mitsotakis, who described the UK’s refusal to engage in talks as a losing battle.

In the weeks following his tenure as a center-right government, the politician told the Observer that he was ready to exchange priceless items that had never left Greece in exchange for marbles brought back in time. for the nation’s bicentennial independence celebrations this year. Speaking to Unesco on Friday evening, he said there was no better time than now to return the antiques, long considered the most important link, symbolically, between modern Greeks and their ancestors.

The UK should move to a good faith dialogue with Greece. And I urge them to do so. After all, this year marks the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence. There could be no better time than now to reunite the missing section of the Parthenon sculptures in their birthplace in Greece.

The United Nations agency announced in September that the nation’s decades-long demand for the return of the marbles was of an intergovernmental nature and not, as successive British governments have asserted, a matter that belonged to the British Museum.

Campaigners have long complained that London is moving the goalposts and hiding behind museum administrators. Tuesday’s talks are the first official face-to-face meeting between the two leaders and the first since Britain left the EU.

Mitsotakis, a Harvard-trained banker with a background as privileged as Johnsons, has previously indicated that he will invoke what Boris calls Global Britain when he raises the issue of marbles. Polls have repeatedly shown that the vast majority of Britons approve of the return of the sculptures.

Athens was encouraged by the change in attitude towards the return of cultural property. In 2019, France responded with unexpected enthusiasm to a Greek request for the repatriation of part of the Louvre frieze.

But it is very likely that the Greek delegation will also appeal to the sensibility of British prime ministers as a classicist. An admirer of Pericles, Johnson adorned his desk with a bust of the soldier-statesman whose construction program, including the construction of the temples of the Acropolis, is most associated with the Golden Age of Athens. .

Earlier this year, the British Prime Minister acknowledged the intensity of feelings on the issue, but said repatriation was not in sight.

Speaking to Greek daily Ta Nea, he said: The UK government has a strong and long-standing position on the sculptures that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and were legally owned by the British Museums. trustees since their acquisition.

Anglo-Greek relations have been described as excellent, with British diplomats hailing a recently signed strategic framework agreement between two countries as one of the very first post-Brexit deals with an EU member state.

But precisely because it does, Greek officials say Mitsotakis believes the time has come to roll up its sleeves, put Johnson in the hot seat and inject new momentum into the oldest cultural row in the world. ‘Where is.