Biden promises frankness, Xi hails ‘old friend’ in US-China talks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the world’s two major economies met on Monday for hours of talks.

“It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not,” Biden said.

“Just a simple and straightforward competition.”

The United States and China are at odds over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and competition rules, Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal, and its increased pressure on Taiwan, among others.

Calling Biden an “old friend,” Xi said the two sides need to increase communication and cooperation to resolve the many challenges they face. Biden had previously disputed the characterization of their relationship as an old friendship.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xi said, “As the world’s two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States must increase their communication and cooperation “.

Biden vowed to address issues of concern, including human rights and other issues in the Indo-Pacific region, adding that “you and I have never been so formal with each other.” .

The talks, which were initiated by Biden and started at 7:46 p.m. Monday (0046 GMT Tuesday), aimed to make the relationship less acrimonious.

Both sides took a 15-minute break after a nearly two-hour first session that lasted half an hour longer than expected, according to Chinese state media reports, before resuming the conversation.

The first moments of the two leaders’ dialogue were watched by a small group of reporters with Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House before the heads of state and their key aides spoke in private. The US president grinned as the Chinese president appeared on a large screen in the conference hall.

Biden and Xi haven’t had a face-to-face meeting since Biden became president and the last time they spoke was over the phone in September.

US President Joe Biden chats with Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually from the White House in Washington, United States, November 15, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Read more

U.S. officials have downplayed expectations for any concrete deal between the two sides, including on trade, where China is slow to commit to buying $ 200 billion more in U.S. goods and services. U.S. tariffs on Chinese products that Beijing and business groups hope to reduce are not on Biden’s agenda.

The White House declined to answer questions about whether the United States would send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. US activists and lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to boycott the Games.

“Both parties try to establish the purpose of the calls as creating stability in the relationship, both through their collegial language and the general framing of the conversation and the importance of the relationship,” said Scott Kennedy, expert Chinese at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. .

“The question is whether they will come to an agreement on anything, or at least, will they agree to disagree and avoid escalation steps.”

COMPETING VISIONS

Xi, in view of the Olympics and a Communist Party convention next year where he is expected to win an unprecedented third term, is also keen to avoid heightened tensions with the United States.

But he should push back Washington’s efforts to give Taiwan more room in the international system. China claims the autonomous island as its own. Beijing has pledged to bring the island under Chinese control, by force if necessary.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a regular briefing Monday: coexistence. “

Xi and Biden presented competing visions last week, with Biden highlighting the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” which Washington says faces increasing Chinese “coercion,” while Xi warned of a return to Cold War tensions.

A tabloid published Monday by the People’s Daily of the ruling Communist Party called Taiwan “China’s ultimate red line.”

Taiwan is not the only flashpoint. Democrats in the US Congress want Biden to make nuclear risk reduction measures with China a top priority, after the Pentagon reported that Beijing was significantly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Beijing maintains that its arsenal is eclipsed by those of the United States and Russia, and says it is ready for dialogue if Washington reduces its nuclear stock to the level of China.

“This is an opportunity for President Biden to show steel, to show strength on the American side, to make it clear that we are going to stand with our allies and that we will not approve or excuse the malicious behavior that China has engaged in, ”the Republican senator said. Bill Hagerty, who served as Ambassador to Japan under former President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom, Andrea Shalal, Alexandra Alper, Ben Blanchard, Gabriel Crossley, Yew Lun Tian and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons, Michael Perry and Peter Cooney

