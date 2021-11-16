Trump Organization reportedly sells Washington hotel for $ 375 million





The former company of President Donald Trumps has reportedly struck a deal to sell its lease on the iconic Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, for $ 375 million.

CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based investment firm, has entered into a contract to acquire the lease for the 19th-century building, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CGI plans to remove the Trump brand from the hotel and has reached an agreement with Hilton to rename the property and have it managed by the Hiltons Waldorf Astoria group, the Journal added.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, according to the report.

The 122-year-old building, which sits a few blocks from the White House in the former pavilion of the old post office, still belongs to the federal government, but with extensions, the lease runs for almost 100 years .

The sale price is lower than the $ 500 million salary the Trump organization asked for when it first bought the lease in 2019.

The Trump Organization leased the building to the General Services Administration in 2013 and gave it a $ 250 million renovation into a luxury hotel before opening it to customers in 2016.

The building is still owned by the federal government with a 100-year lease. Erin Scott / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It opened just weeks before the presidential election that brought Trump to the White House.

As president, Trump has hosted dozens of dinners in the hotel restaurant and has been criticized by ethics watchers for encouraging administration officials to visit the facility.

One group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, recorded 973 hotel visits by officials during Trump’s tenure.

The Trump Organization leased the building to the General Services Administration in 2013 and awarded it a $ 250 million renovation.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Yet the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the hotel, as it has on many luxury hotels across the country.

Last month, a report from the House Monitoring and Reform Committee found that the hotel had lost more than $ 70 million between its opening in 2016 and last year, despite increased sales to governments foreigners.

The Trump organization had to pump $ 27 million from other parts of its business into the hotel and get preferential treatment from a major lender to delay payments on a $ 170 million loan to prop up the property in difficulty, according to the report.

Former President Donald Trump has been criticized for hosting dozens of dinners in the hotel restaurant during his tenure. Michael Zarrilli / Getty Images

The Trump Organization has disputed these findings.

People are opposed to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we might be willing to sell, his son Eric Trump told the Wall Street Journal in 2019, when the family put the lease on the hotel. walked for the first time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/15/trump-organization-to-reportedly-sell-dc-hotel-for-375m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos