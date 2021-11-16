UAE Crown Prince set to visit Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) is expected to visit Turkey next week for the first time in 10 years, two Turkish officials told Middle East Eye. The visit is scheduled to take place on November 24 and will be a symbolic turning point after the UAE and Turkey agreed to improve relations last summer.

Daily sabah reports Turkish officials described MBZ visit as “the start of a new era” after years of hostility after Ankara accused UAE of funding 2016 coup plotters in Turkey and for undermining Turkish interests in Libya.

A source close to the preparations for MBZ’s visit said there was growing interest from the Emirates in Turkish defense companies, which have created lucrative opportunities with local production capabilities in recent years. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and other UAE companies are also said to be interested in healthcare, fintech targets and other industries in Turkey.

Earlier this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had a telephone interview with MBZ in which the two discussed relations between Turkey and the Gulf state. The two discussed their countries’ relations and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. The statement does not specify when the conversation took place. The official UAE news agency said the leaders “considered prospects for strengthening relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples.”

Erdoan previously said the countries, which disagreed on several issues, had made progress in bilateral ties in recent months. “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was very positive and friendly,” UAE Presidential Diplomatic Advisor Anwar Gargash said on Twitter. He said the contact between the two leaders was aimed at opening “a new phase” in relations as “the UAE seeks to build bridges, maximize commonalities and work with friends and brothers to secure future decades of regional stability and prosperity for all the peoples and countries of the region. “

The call came two weeks after Erdoan hosted a senior UAE security official and discussed an investment in Turkey. The trip by UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the highest-level public visit by an Emirati official to Turkey for years.

In a television interview the same day, Erdoan said the two countries had been in intelligence contact for several months, which helped them reach the current level. He said the UAE would make “serious investments” in Turkey soon, noting that the two countries have made progress in improving their bilateral ties in recent months. “For several months (…) starting with our intelligence unit, discussing with the Abu Dhabi administration, we have reached a certain point,” Erdoan noted. “I am also planning to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” he added.

The two countries, which have supported opposing parties in the conflict in Libya, have been bitter rivals for regional influence. Turkey last year accused the UAE of wreaking havoc in the Middle East through its interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and several other countries criticized Turkey’s military actions. . Turkey’s relations with the UAE reached an all-time high when Erdoan said Ankara could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal.

Turkish officials have said the UAE supports terrorist organizations targeting Turkey, using the groups as practical political and military tools abroad.

The UAE’s aggressive foreign policy led them to be part of a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen that launched a devastating air campaign to roll back the Houthi territorial gains in 2015, further exacerbating the crisis in the war-torn country. In Libya, Abu Dhabi supported the coup leader General Khalifa Haftar and attempted to overthrow the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA) recognized by the United Nations. In Syria, he supported Bashar Assad’s regime in its offensive against democracy and civil rights.

And in 2017, Abu Dhabi was at the forefront of a regional embargo on Qatar, which the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia imposed after accusing Doha of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and being too close to it. Iran. In January, Abu Dhabi followed Saudi Arabia’s lead in lifting the regional embargo on Qatar.

In June, a report said the UAE was seeking to reestablish ties with Turkey and other countries in the region. In recent months, Turkey has eased tensions with a number of Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Erdoan reiterated that Turkey hoped to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and the Gulf countries “on a win-win basis”, at a time when Ankara stepped up diplomacy to reestablish strained ties with Cairo and some Arab countries in Turkey. Gulf after years of tension.