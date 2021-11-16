From Kyle Rittenhouse to Steve Bannon, Republicans now openly embrace violent fascism





Despite weeks of worrying Attorney General Merrick Garland lacking the courage, the good news has finally fallen: Former Donald Trump adviser and current fascist propagandist Steve Bannon is indicted for refusing to honor a subpoena before Congress. In addition, the announcement appears to have empowered the Jan. 6 commission to execute its other subpoenas. Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Said Congress would “move quickly” to do the same with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also refuses to answer questions about his role in the Trump to strike down the 2020 election and the subsequent violent insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Bannon and Meadows are clearly at the center of what looks a lot like an insurgent Trump-led conspiracy. As reporter Lindsay Beyerstein explained on Twitter, January 6 appears to be “an indoor game and an outdoor game,” with the former focusing on the pressure on then-vice president Mike, “Pence steals it. ‘election in a procedural fashion “and the second on using the violent mob” to terrorize potentially unwilling GOP representatives into accepting theft. “New reports show how Meadows was orchestrating the lobbying campaign against Pence . Bannon was also in the thick of it and told his podcast listeners on Jan. 5 to “buckle up” because “we’re pulling the trigger on something” and “we’re about to attack tomorrow.”

Meadows and Bannon have always been prime examples of those on which fascist dictators like Trump depend: the lickspittle and the aggro office warrior, respectively. What really matters now is how the Republican Party responds to efforts to expose the role Trump aides and allies played in the coup and the riot on Capitol Hill. And that reaction tells us everything we need to know about who the GOP is now, and how far they’ve come in the den of fascism.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

“Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon,” Amy Wang of the Washington Post reports, and “are warning Democrats that they will attack Biden’s aides for unspecified reasons. ‘they regain a majority in the House in next year’s midterm elections. “

The threat that Republicans would have a bunch of BS audiences to pitch right-wing conspiracy theories when they take over the House is meaningless, because they were going to do it no matter what. But it’s relevant that they are defending Bannon, a human pile of chewing gum who barely pretends not to see himself as the Joseph Goebbels of the 21st century. Republicans are no longer interested in supporting the claim to support peace and democracy. To embrace Bannon is to embrace the ideology of violent fascism that led to the Capitol Riot in the first place.

RELATED: Under the Rittenhouse Trial: Dark Truths About America’s State

Outside of DC, we see further evidence on this in the reaction to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two, after he picked up an illegally obtained AR-15 and walked away, without be invited and under the guise of “security,” to harass protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest.

In the euphemistic language of the mainstream media, this lawsuit “divided” Americans. . “

This is one way of saying it. Another is to point out that Rittenhouse had no reason to be at the protest and would have done better to respect the right of all Americans to demonstrate and stay in their homes, rather than trying to threaten them with a gun. fire. Rallying around Rittenhouse, as Giffords’ Ryan Busse told the AP, “probably strengthens more actors like him who think it’s glamorous to go and kill someone with a gun.” Historian John Baick has linked Rittenhouse’s plea to “military groups across the country, anti-mask protests, school board protests,” meaning a move by the GOP towards the idea that violence and chaos are an acceptable response to political disagreement.

Indeed, Rittenhouse’s celebration of violence was accompanied by Republicans in state houses who passed laws to facilitate the killing of leftist protesters. As the Boston Globe’s Jess Bidgood reported last month, “there have been dozens of people affected, dozens injured, at least three dead” due to right-wing protesters mowing down protesters with their cars. But rather than prosecute these people, “Oklahoma and 15 other states considered bills to protect drivers,” and in many cases, they passed them.

RELATED: Cops and Their Allies Pushed For A New Wave Of Strict Anti-Protest Bills

The love for Rittenhouse or similarly the way the Capitol insurgency Ashli ​​Babbitt was turned into a Trumpian martyr is not an abnormal event. the idea that coexistence with liberal Americans is no longer possible. Conservatives continue to believe, despite Virginia’s recent governorship victory, that they and their ideas cannot participate in free and fair elections. And so violence to crush the left is becoming an increasingly acceptable response in GOP circles.

At the end of last week, ABC News reporter JonathanKarl released the audio of an interview in which Trump argues that it was “common sense” that his supporters who stormed the Capitol. chant “hang Mike Pence”. This was justified, Trump suggested, because “people were very angry” and “the vote is fraudulent.” (The vote was not, in fact, fraudulent, and it is only a racist conspiracy theory like Trump’s other favorite racist conspiracy theory, that Barack Obama is not a citizen by birth.) It is clear that Trump continues to believe, as he did. on January 6, that Pence had both the right and the obligation to simply declare the 2020 election null and void, even though there is simply no legal or factual basis for the claim. And he sees violence in the name of trying to force that vision to be justified and, in his words, “common sense.”

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

But, of course, Republican leaders are not abandoning Trump for this. Instead, they push back questions about whether or not such endorsements of political violence are a good idea or not. There is absolutely no evidence that this is slowing Trump’s momentum for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, which he practically blocked almost two and a half years before the vote even began.

In their 2021 memo released on Monday, the Congressional Democratic campaign committee wrote: “As the Republicans in Washington felt their grip on power loosening, they unleashed a full assault on American democracy, culminating in a deadly assault on Capitol Hill and the introduction of anti-electoral legislation across the country.

This is not an exaggeration. If anything, that’s an understatement, if only because Democrats continue to sidestep the F-word. Naturally, far too many Americans are still attached to the ‘it can’t happen here’ mentality, and mentally check the second the word “fascism” is in play. But it’s all there in the GOP.

Republicans adopt violence to achieve their ends. They promote a white nationalist definition of national character. They display an eagerness to censor dissenting opinions, through violence or the auto-da-fe. And share the conviction that the law is not about justice, but enshrines the power of a right-wing minority over everyone. It is an absolutist vision of power and a rejection of democracy. Maybe calling him by his name doesn’t help move public opinion or wake voters up faster. But Trumpism is just fascism, and Trumpism is what the GOP is these days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/11/15/from-kyle-rittenhouse-to-steve-bannon-now-openly-embrace-violent-fascism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos