COP26: Boris Johnson admits his frustration at not meeting climate change targets at Glasgow summit | Politics News
Boris Johnson first admitted he was frustrated with his inability to meet his climate change targets at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
But the PM insisted he would never give up and promised the UK would work tirelessly with other countries to achieve a breakthrough over the next 12 months.
Mr Johnson delivered his candid verdict on the Glasgow Conference in a foreign policy speech at the Lord Mayor’s banquet in the City of London.
He also used the speech to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin military advances on the eastern borders of Europe.
On climate change, the PM pointed out that the UK is chairing the COP for another year and – using one of its now familiar sports metaphors – said: “We are the global COP holders for a another year. “
He told his audience of business leaders, diplomats and personalities at the lavish Guildhall event: “We’re going to push for bigger goals, stronger plans and better implementation – and we So let’s reduce this gap to 1.5 degrees.
“We will work with partners around the world. We will work tirelessly: we will never give in. This is Global Britain in action.
“And I know how frustrating it was – as we were on the verge of agreeing to phase out coal – to see that commitment weakened.
“But I’m telling you this: I’ve been watching politics for a long time now and I know when a tipping point is reached.
“Language matters, but whether you are talking about phase-out or phase-out, the day is not far off when it will be politically unacceptable, all over the world, to open a new coal-fired power plant like this. is currently the case. get on a plane and light a cigar. “
Mr Johnson’s language at the Guildhall was less optimistic than in his previous statement in the House of Commons on Monday, when he told MPs that COP-26 was a success and “the summit that proved skeptics wrong and to the cynics “.
Elsewhere in his address to the Lord Mayor’s banquet, when he referred to the migrant crisis in Belarus and worried that Russia would wage another cold war against Europe, Mr Johnson said the UK would stand by its allies and warned President Putin to remember what happened during the Second World War.
“When we say that we support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, it is not because we want to be hostile to Russia, or that we want to strategically surround or undermine this great country,” said the Prime Minister.
“And let us never forget, in this time of commemoration, that it was Russian blood that enabled us to defeat Nazism.
“It is because we have a commitment to democracy and freedom which is now shared across the vast mass of the European continent.
“And when our Polish friends asked for our help in dealing with an artificial crisis on their border with Belarus, we were quick to respond.
“And we hope our friends will recognize that there is a choice soon between keeping more and more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and defending Ukraine and defending the cause of peace and stability, allow me to express myself that way. “
The Prime Minister’s speech at the Guildhall came after a dinner of blue cheese and basil panna cotta, sea bass, Irish beef and colcannon and chocolate and orange pie.
Throughout his 25-minute speech, Mr Johnson was hoarse and croaking, following a press conference in Downing Street on COVID and a Commons statement on Cop-26.
But he continued without taking large sips of water.
And, in keeping with tradition, he delivered his speech in a white tie and tailcoat, which some in attendance said may have reminded him of his days at the Bullingdon Club.
