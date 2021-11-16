Politics
Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao Modi implementing the message of the Prophet Muhammad: leader of the BJP minority
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implement the message of the Prophet Muhammad and do things that are approved by Islam, the BJP minority front said Chief Jamal Siddiqui.
Siddiqui told ThePrint that projects like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao‘and Startup India all conform to Islamic teachings.
Safai (cleanliness) is an integral part of Islam. In one of his words, the Holy Prophet called cleanliness half of faith. But for so many years there was no national campaign for cleanliness. Prime Minister Modi started it, and now see the change he has ushered in. Prime Minister Modi does all those things which are approved by Islam, he said of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
He added that in the time of the Prophets, girls were buried alive in the ground.
People were killing their daughters in the womb. At that time, the Prophet had given a message to educate the girls of this world. The Qur’an speaks against female infanticide, he said. It was our Prime Minister who launched a campaign called ‘Beti bachao, Beti Padhao ‘, which emphasizes not only saving the girl, but also her education, Siddique continued.
He added that the first verse of the Quran was Iqra (read). This is the emphasis Islam places on education. But Muslims stopped at religious education. Under the leadership of PM Modis, the focus was on the education and education of girls as well. If you look at madrasah education, even this is being modernized, Siddiqui said.
“The Congress has engaged in a policy of appeasement”
The BJP leader said Congress had devoted itself to appeasing Muslims, but had done nothing for the community.
They want our votes; they treat us like their vote bank. But when it comes to doing something for our well-being, they are nowhere to be found, he said. They took us away from education and therefore from the panchayat in Parliament, our numbers are going down.
Siddiqui added that while congressional leaders sport a Ball (euphemism for a skullcap), it is the BJP which imagined stratagems for the Muslim community.
BJP leaders don’t believe in sport Ball but they believe in working for the well-being of the community, he said. Business is privileged in Islam and Prime Minister Modi has also insisted on becoming job creators. This is also visible in the government’s start-up policy.
Siddiqui also said that a national campaign has been launched to sensitize the Muslim community to measures taken by the Modi government for their well-being.
Our leaders, from the block and district level to ministers, will initiate informal discussions with the Muslim population and inform them of the programs and projects that have been launched for the community, Siddiqui said.
(Edited by Arun Prashanth)
