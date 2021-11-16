Steve Bannon: Former Trump adviser surrenders to FBI for contempt of court in Capitol Riots investigation | US News





Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has gone to the FBI to face criminal charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.

The former president’s longtime ally dismissed the allegations as he streamed the whistleblower process.

“We are overthrowing the Biden regime,” he told his supporters as he arrived at the FBI offices with bodyguards clad in black. “I want you to stay focused … It’s just noise.” “

Image: Mr Bannon urged his supporters to “stay focused”

The 67-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and a second count for refusing to provide documents in response to a summons to appear.

He is expected to appear in federal court for the first time later Monday after being taken into custody.

Mr Bannon, a prominent right-wing figure who hosts the conspiratorial-minded War Room podcast, has argued that he has the right to keep requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

He is one of more than 30 people close to Donald Trump who have been ordered to testify by the United States House of Representatives select committee on what happened in the run-up to January 6, when the Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent official certification from Congress. of President Joe Biden’s victory.

House investigators hope Mr Bannon’s charges will prompt others to testify, such as former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

US Representative Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Mr Bannon’s indictment “would make others abandon their challenge.”

The committee said Mr Bannon had made public statements indicating he was aware in advance of “extreme events” that would occur on January 6.

He said in a podcast the day before that “hell is going to break loose tomorrow”.

If found guilty of contempt of Congress, Mr Bannon could face penalties of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,000 (£ 744).

Mr Meadows defied his own committee subpoena on Friday and Mr Trump was embroiled in legal battles over withholding documents and evidence related to the uprising.

Mr Trump said in a statement on Sunday: “This country may never have done to anyone what it has done to Steve Bannon and it seeks to do it to others as well.”

According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon received the subpoena on September 24 and did not contact the commission until October 7, when his lawyer sent a letter seven hours after the deadline for submission of documents. .

Congressional demands and demands over the past five years have often been ignored by Trump administration officials with little consequence, including during the former president’s impeachment inquiry.

