Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping meet practically on Monday

The more than three-hour virtual interview of WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping ended with superpower leaders agreeing they need to be careful as their nations find themselves in growing competition. rougher. Faced with national pressures at home, Biden and Xi appeared determined to lower the temperature in what both sides consider their most important and most often turbulent relationship on the world stage.

As Ive said before, it seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. Biden told Xi at the start of their virtual meeting on Monday. . Just a simple and straightforward competition.

Xi hailed the US president as his old friend and echoed Bidens’ cordial tone in his own opening remarks, saying China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation.

The relationship has not been without tension since Biden entered the White House in January and quickly criticized Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwest China, suppressing protests democratic in Hong Kong, military aggression against the autonomous island of Taiwan and Continued. Xis MPs, meanwhile, have lashed out at Biden’s White House for meddling in what they see as internal Chinese affairs.

The White House in a statement said Biden had again raised concerns about China’s human rights practices and made it clear that he seeks to protect American workers and industries from unfair trade and economic practices. of the PRC. The two also spoke about key regional challenges, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.

As US-China tensions escalated, the two leaders also found themselves under the weight of heightened challenges in their own backyards.

Biden, who has seen his poll numbers decline amid concerns over the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, was looking to find some balancing act on the most important foreign policy issue that he is facing.

Xi, meanwhile, is facing a resurgence of COVID-19, widespread energy shortages and a looming housing crisis that Biden officials say could cause tremors in the global market.

At present, China and the United States are at critical stages of development, and humanity lives in a global village, and we face multiple challenges together, Xi said.

The two leaders know each other well, having traveled together when they were both vice-presidents.

The US President was joined in the Roosevelt Room for the video call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a handful of assistants. Xi, for his part, was accompanied to the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People by Communist Party director Ding Xuexiang and a number of advisers.

The high-level diplomacy had a touch of informality during the pandemic Zoom meeting as the two leaders waved to each other once they saw each other on screen, Xi telling Biden, this is the first time that we meet virtually, although it’s not as good as meeting face to face.

Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House pitched the idea of ​​a virtual reunion as the next best thing to allow the two leaders to have a frank conversation about a wide range of tensions in the relationship.

Xi told Biden that while it was nice to see him, a virtual meeting was not as good as a face-to-face meeting.

Chinese officials have said in advance that Taiwan will be their main stake in the talks. Tensions have escalated as the Chinese military has sent an increasing number of fighter jets near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

The Taiwan issue concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as China’s core interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. This is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations.

The White House has said Biden will abide by the long-standing policy of the United States, One China, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.

While Beijing is expected to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi is expected to be approved by Communist Party leaders to become party leader next year, then third term as president in 2023 unprecedented in history China’s recent, the Chinese leader may seek to stabilize relations. Short term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the condensation of power in China made leader-to-leader conversations essential.

China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Despite his domestic issues, White House officials argued that Biden was showing up to the meeting from a position of strength.

Earlier Monday, Biden enacted a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, legislation to modernize the country’s crumbling infrastructure that the Democrat says is critical to the United States as it seeks to retain a competitive advantage over China.

Because of the law, next year will be the first year in 20 years that U.S. infrastructure investment will grow faster than China’s, Biden said at his signing ceremony. We will have the best roads, bridges, ports and airports again over the next decade.

The White House has set low expectations for the meeting with Xi: no major announcements or even a joint statement were planned.

The two leaders winked at their history with each other. Biden noted that the two have spent an enormous amount of time talking to each other over the years and never left wondering what the other man was thinking.

But Biden also recognized that the deep differences between nations will force both sides to establish common sense safeguards, be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where our interests intersect. .

The public warmth that Xi called Biden after his old friend when the then-vice president visited China in 2013, while Biden spoke of their friendship has cooled now that the two are chiefs. ‘State. Biden bristled in June when a reporter asked him if he would pressure his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Let’s be clear: we know each other well; weren’t old friends, Biden said. It’s just pure business.

Xi, however, seemed interested in publicly rekindling the warmth of the early days of their relationship, saying: I am very happy to see my old friend. “

The first nine months of the Biden administration were marked by recriminations on both sides and unproductive exchanges between the president’s top advisers. But there are signs of a thaw.

Last week, the United States and China pledged at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase cooperation and accelerate action to curb climate-damaging emissions.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of failing to hold Beijing responsible for human rights in the name of continuing its climate agenda.

As he turns a blind eye to atrocities against human rights to pursue his political agenda, Biden has allowed China to threaten US security and the sovereignty of our allies, while undermining the advancement of the freedom across the world, the Republican National Committee said in a statement shortly before the leaders’ meeting began.

The White House said it views cooperation on climate change as something in China’s best interest, something the two nations should cooperate on despite differences on other aspects of the relationship.

“None of this is a favor for either of our countries what we do for each other, but its just and responsible global leadership,” Biden told Xi. You are a major world leader, just like the United States.