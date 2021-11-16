U.S. allies are behind much of the world’s democratic decline, data shows





A lot of people came of age during those years and thought it was normal, Mr Carothers said, mistaking the wave of the 1990s for the natural state of affairs and, because the United States was the world hegemony, the Americas. But then the war on terror erupted in 2001, he said, and Washington again pushed for submissive autocrats and brakes on democratization, this time in societies where Islam is predominant. The result has been decades of weakening the foundations of democracy in allied countries. At the same time, American pressures for democracy began to fade. Democratic hegemony is good for democratization, but not through the mechanisms people usually think of, such as promoting democracy, said Dr Gunitsky, an expert on great power politics. Rather than alliances or presidents demanding dictators liberalize, none of which has a long track record, he said, the influence of the United States, where it is strongest, is an indirect influence. , as an example to emulate. His research found that the United States drives democratization when the leaders of other countries, citizens, or both view American-style governance as promising benefits like prosperity or freedom. Some may see its adoption, even superficially, as a way to gain American support. But once positive impressions of American democracy quickly waned. Very few people think America’s democracy is a good example for other countries to follow, a recent Pew Research Center study find. On average, only 17% of people in the countries polled called America’s democracy imperative, while 23% said it had never set a good example.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/world/americas/democracy-decline-worldwide.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos