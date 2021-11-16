Special day for UP’s growth trajectory: PM Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal highway today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected inaugurate the Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday (November 16). PM Modi will land on the 340 km airstrip aboard the Indian Air Forces C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. Calling it a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory, Prime Minister Modi said: This project brings multiple benefits for the economic and social progress of the UP. Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 p.m., the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings multiple benefits for the economic and social progress of PUs. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDe pic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021 The groundbreaking ceremony will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said the Purvanchal Highway will be the backbone of the economy of the eastern region of the states. A 45-minute air show has also been hosted by the IAF and several landings and take-offs will be performed from the airstrip by Indian Air Force fighter jets in front of PM Modi and CM Yogi. As part of the “touch and go” operation, the fighter aircraft will touch the highway and then take off. Planes like Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, AN 32 will be included in the air show. ABOUT PURVANCHAL EXPRESSWAY The Purvanchal Highway, which was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore, will connect the state capital, Lucknow, to the eastern districts including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki, with the main towns of Prayagraj and Varanasi. The 341 km Purvanchal highway will start from Chandsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. It will pass through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and end at Haldaria village in Ghazipur district. The six-lane highway will be expandable up to eight lanes. Once open to the public, the journey time from Lucknow to Ghazipur will be reduced from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. This trip will be free for a few days now. The work of collecting the toll will be entrusted to the private company. The highway will have a three kilometer long track at Kudebhar in the Sultanpur district. This runway was proposed for the landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter jets during an emergency. Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi said the Purvanchal Highway is Uttar Pradesh’s biggest project. He said industrial corridors will be built on both sides, which will have machinery, food processing, milk and milk development. ALSO READ: Why Yogi Adityanath’s government is doing everything to build highways

