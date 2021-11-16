Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci confides in Donald Trump





Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci lands on Donald Trump. Video / Podcast I have news for you

One of Donald Trump’s former top aides put the dirt on his tumultuous presidency in an explosive interview with Andrew Bucklow of news.com.au.

During an exclusive chat for the all-new podcast I’ve Got News For You, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci revealed what Trump really looked like behind closed doors and weighed in on rumors that he could run for president again.

Scaramucci was sacked after just 11 days in the role on Trump’s recommendation. He criticized Trump and backed Joe Biden in last year’s US election.

Scaramucci claimed that there were “a lot of different sides” to the 75-year-old’s personality, and said he was a “fun and funny guy” before he took the top job, that any changed after his shock presidential victory in 2016 a win Scaramucci thinks Trump was not expecting.

“You know there was good humor and a lot of gaiety, (then) he won the job to the shock and dismay of himself and the others,” Scaramucci said.

Anthony Scaramucci described his former boss as a “buffoon” and a “berserk”. Photo / Getty Images

“I think it became very stressful for him. And I would tell you that he became more miserable.

“I think what happened to him, he got the job. He wasn’t cut out for the job. He was very stressed out from the job and all of his insecurities came out.

“And I think that led him to, you know, literally annihilate people, myself included, but also mismanagement of things like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So you know, that was just an example of someone getting a job that he was totally and totally unsuitable for.”

Scaramucci described his former boss as “an a *** ole and a bit of a buffoon” who was “way over his head” in the White House.

He also described other “weird” Trump quirks.

“So let’s say you walked in and you were a genius. While he should try to prove to you that he was smarter than you, let’s say a general who walked in had 3,540 years of military experience. , I’m smarter than all the generals, he said.

Scaramucci also claimed that Trump’s insecurity was exacerbated by allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels following his sexual relationship with the father of five.

“I think it’s because you know, like with Stormy when I was on the Bill Maher show and Stormy told me (he had) a very little pee,” he said.

“The poor guy is so insecure … OK, there’s no way to survive this. It’s obviously happened to him in his life. That’s why he’s so insecure.”

He revealed he had not spoken with Trump since he was fired and criticized the former president for “attacking” his wife on Twitter after their falling out.

Scaramucci claimed Donald Trump did not expect to win the 2016 election. Photo / Getty Images

“So look, you know, you’re going to take it out on my wife. We’re going to go to war together. And if he apologized to my wife, I would sit with him. I don’t care. I don’t care… don’t hold a grudge, ”Scaramucci said.

“I have no hard feelings, but this guy can never be president again. Right? We have to work really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

When asked if he believes Trump will run for president again in 2024, Scaramucci said he doesn’t believe that will happen.

“I doubt it. I don’t see a way for him to run. Two-thirds of Republicans don’t want him to do that. I think they’re still scared of him. But I don’t see him running to. new, “he said.

“I mean, we’ll see. If he runs again, then I have to go back. You know, I have to fight every step of the way to try to stop him.

“He’s a terrible human being, totally incompetent to be president. He’s a national terrorist. He literally tried to start an insurgency. He’s a baby. I mean, speaking of a sore loser, imagine that you lose a football or rugby match in Australia, and you can’t shake the hand of the guy whose ass you got kicked, you know, I mean he’s a bad loser for sports, baby.

“And, you know, on top of that, he’s like a domestic terrorist. So, you know, for me, we have to fight him every step of the way. I don’t think we have to. Because I think so. you know, by then you’ll wither at 78.

“I don’t think he’s going to be in shape or shape to run. And then he’ll have all these legal issues he’s going to have to deal with.”

