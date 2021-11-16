A Turkish hostage-taking in the making?

Natalie and Mordy Oknin would already be on a plane back to Israel if Erdoan gave the green light.

By Ruthie Blum, JNS.org

The arrest in Turkey last week of an innocent Israeli couple on vacation illustrates the utter futility of diplomacy in the face of evil regimes. And that of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, an openly anti-Semitic Islamist autocrat, is as bad as it gets.

There are some lessons to be learned from this ongoing incident, which the government and Israeli citizens would do well to internalize. Hopefully President Isaac Herzog thinks back to his friendly July 12 phone conversation with the Turkish tyrant, with whom he stressed that Israeli-Turkish relations are of great importance for security and stability in the Middle East. [and] agreed to continue a dialogue to improve relations between our countries.

Unfortunately, none of the morals in the story are new. On the contrary, Erdo’s grip on his country and the destruction of relations with the Jewish state have been on a steady slope for decades.

But Israelis have short memories and a long history of flocking to neighboring Turkey at every opportunity. This is due to its proximity and relatively low cost that make it a preferred destination for tourists to the Holy Land looking for great deals on all-inclusive packages for families and individuals.

The current case of Natalie and Mordy Oknin, whose getaway to Istanbul for some rest, relaxation and respite from COVID-19 landed them in a Turkish prison, should serve as a warning. The Oknins, Egged bus drivers from Modiin, were arrested Thursday evening after being seen taking photos of the Turkish presidential palace. The Oknin weren’t near the compound, however. They were taking pictures with their mobile phones from the observation deck of the Kk amlca TV radio tower, which offers panoramic views of the city.

Seeing the Israelis engaged in common tourist activity, a waiter at the site’s restaurant alerted the police. Officers then arrived and transported the Oknins, accusing them of political and military espionage.

Since that fateful evening, the two have been in prison, awaiting an indictment. So far, they have not been allowed to come into contact with their families or with the Israeli authorities.

After days of backhanded demands from Jerusalem, the Turks finally allowed a consular visit to the couple but were vague on the date of this meeting. Thankfully, Oknins’ Israeli lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh has secured an appointment with Mordy, who is in solitary confinement and begs to know how long he will be forced to languish there.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid assured the public that everything is being done to secure the release of the couples.

Israeli leaders make it their duty to move forward with delicacy. Their hope is to get the Oknin home as quickly and quietly as possible, without causing Ankara to hold them back indefinitely, perhaps for years to come. It was this reasoning that apparently led to the decision not to make waves, for example by imposing a ban or even a warning against travel to Turkey.

There is also speculation that the lack of serious coverage of the couple in the Turkish press indicates that there was no political impetus for their arrest.

Another question raised is whether Erdoan, who so far has been silent on the issue, was involved in the decision to arrest Israelis for the purpose of exerting some sort of leverage, or whether the whole thing was undertaken independently by Turkish law enforcement.

Talk about grabbing straws.

Bennett and Lapid surely know that the Oknins would already be on a plane back to Israel if Erdoan gave the green light. He rules the roost of turkeys, and all attempts to cover up this fact are counterproductive.

Let us not forget that in the wake of the failed coup of 2016, he carried out a massive purge of suspected dissidents, incarcerating thousands of politicians, judges, police officers, professors and members of the media. Anyone who thinks he can’t just give the order to free the Oknins and make him obey lives in an alternate universe.

Its deafening silence is therefore ominous. This means he is pondering his next move considering how to capitalize on the hostages in his captivity, the way he took advantage of the 2010 marmara blue case.

Due to the maneuvers of then US President Barack Obama, Erdoan not only received an apology from then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but tons of money on top of that. We shudder contemplating what demands he has up his sleeve this time.

Bennett told Turkish ears that the man and woman in custody are not Mossad agents. It is almost silly for him to have to give such a guarantee when it is clear to everyone involved, including Erdoan himself.

In a frightening twist, shortly before their kidnapping and that’s exactly what it was, the Oknins recorded a video message praising Turkey as a great destination for Israelis. They made the film at the request of another traveler who overheard them speaking Hebrew and asked them to reassure his returning friend that Turkey was safe.

You have nothing to fear, they say with a smile. Turkey is fun. It’s certain. You can speak Hebrew freely here, they love us. Come here.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the Arab Spring.