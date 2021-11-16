Banten Police Chief attends President Jokowi’s working visit to …





Tribratanews.polri.go.id – Lebak. Chief Inspector General of the Banten Regional Police. Pol. Dr. Rudy Heriyanto Adi Nugroho, SH, MH, MBA, accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo on a working visit to Lebak Regency, Banten, Tuesday (16/11/2021). The purpose of President Joko Widodo’s visit to Lebak Regency is to inaugurate Serang – Panimbang Section 1 of the Serang – Rangkasbitung Toll Road in Cibadak District, Lebak Regency. During his visit to the Banten police jurisdiction, Joko Widodo was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Dr. Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Ir. Budi Karya Sumadi, CEO of PT Wijaya Karya (Wika ) Agung Budi Waskito and in the presence of Banten Governor H. Wahidin Halim, Banten IJP Police Chief Dr. Rudy Heriyanto, Pangdam III Siliwangi Major General Agus Subiyanto, Kajati Banten Reda Manthovani, Regent of Serang Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Regent of Lebak Iti Octavia Jayabaya, religious leader H. Embay and elements of the province of Forkopimda Banten. Arriving at Ona Rangkasbitung Stadium, the President was immediately greeted by Banten Police Chief, Siliwangi III Regional Military Commander, Major General Agus Subiyanto and Banten Governor H. Wahidin Halim then surrendered directly on the site of the inauguration of Serang – Panimbang. Toll Road Section 1 Serang – Rangkasbitung Toll Road. In addition, the President proceeded to the inauguration of the section Serang – Panimbang Toll Road Section 1 Serang – Rangkasbitung, which began with the signing of the inscription followed by a review. The Banten police chief said that the Banten police had deployed personnel to ensure the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the jurisdiction of the Banten police. This is done to enforce strict security measures to ensure the safety and smooth running of President Joko Widodo’s working visit during the inauguration of the Serang – Panimbang Toll Road Section 1 Serang – Rangkasbitung section. “Security provided by joint TNI-Polri staff during President Joko Widodo’s working visit extended from the location of the gate to the Ona Rangkasbitung stadium where the president landed, PM Straight red lights , Multatuli Street and the Mandala terminal that the president’s entourage plans to pass through, ”he added. Banten Police Chief. “Alhamdulillah, the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia was in line with our mutual expectations that it took place safely and smoothly, especially to all our staff who were optimal to secure the conduct of activities”, concluded the police chief of Banten. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribratanews.polri.go.id/view/519/34/kapolda-banten-hadiri-kunjungan-kerja-presiden-jokowi-dalam-peresmian-jalan-tol-serangpanimbang-1637057464 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos