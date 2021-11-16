Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders for contempt of Congress





Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to federal authorities on Monday in Washington, where he faces two charges of contempt of Congress.

We are overthrowing the Biden regime, a provocative Bannon said as he walked to the FBI field office to have his arrest processed. He appeared in court later that day and was released on bail after handing over his passport. He is due to return to court on Thursday, by which time he is expected to be brought to justice and to argue in court.

“I will never back down,” he said after the hearing. “They took the wrong guy this time.”

Bannon, 67, was indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury in contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions from the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Bannon served as a senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, then was a senior advisor for his first seven months in office, leaving the administration in August 2017. Bannon provided informal advice to Trump and to his team after the 2020 elections and before the January 6 riot.

In the final hours of his presidency, Trump pardoned Bannon, who faced criminal charges after being accused of duping donors who thought they were giving him money to help build a wall along the southern border. the United States.

The committee pointed to comments Bannon made on his podcast the day before the riot as an example of why he should answer questions.

“It’s not going to turn out the way you think it is. Okay, it’s going to be very different. All I can say is, buckle up,” Bannon said. “Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.… So many people said, ‘Dude, if I was in a revolution, I would be in Washington. “Well, this is your moment in history.”

One of the charges is the refusal to appear for a statement and the other is the refusal to produce the documents requested by the committee.

If convicted, Bannon could face up to a year behind bars and a fine of up to $ 100,000.

One of Bannon’s attorneys, David Schoen, told reporters after the hearing that he planned to argue that Bannon was following the advice of another of his attorneys when he refused to cooperate with the committee and cited Trump’s claim of executive privilege in their conversations.

“It’s unheard of forcing someone to violate the invocation of executive privilege,” said Schoen, who represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Bannon made the comment on the “diet” while promoting his podcast on a right-wing social media site before going.

“I don’t want anyone to take their eyes off what we do every day,” Bannon said. “It’s just noise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/former-trump-adviser-steve-bannon-surrenders-contempt-congress-charges-n1283891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos