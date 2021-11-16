Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341 km Purvanchal motorway

Purvanchal highway starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on national road 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341 km Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip aboard an IAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister on the airstrip.

The 3.2 km airstrip was built on the highway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter jets.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Karwal Kheri aboard a C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft to inaugurate the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway, shortly (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/dxQzlC476G ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Those who have the slightest doubt about the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh, the capabilities of the people of the UP should come to Sultanpur today for testify to their abilities. Such a modern highway has now arrived where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years ago.

While expressing the importance of the infrastructure project, the Prime Minister said: “It was also a fact that a large state like the UP was previously to a large extent cut off from each other. People used to go to different parts but were worried due to lack of connectivity with each other. For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes. However, Purvanchal Expressway today fills this gap in UP, connecting UP with each other. “

He mocked Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the previous UP government only cared about their family’s wealth.

He also said that the previous UP government “did not support me in its development”.

“The poor should have pucca houses, the poor should have toilets, women should not have to go out to defecate in the open, everyone should have electricity in their houses, there were many such work that needed to be done here. But I am deeply saddened that the government at the time in the UP did not support me, “he added.

He added that the highway connects Purvanchal and said it will benefit all of Uttar Pradesh and also make it easier to travel from Delhi and Bihar to UP.

“I am happy that today this region is writing a new chapter in development,” he said at the event.

The politics at UP, the way governments have been run for a long time – they have not paid attention to the overall and holistic development of UP. A region of the UP & its inhabitants has been handed over to the mafia & poverty. I am happy that today this region is writing a new chapter of development: PM pic.twitter.com/wYMBEk1RBq ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Highway departs from Chandsarai Village in Lucknow District located on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road and ends at Haidaria Village on National Road 31 in Ghazipur District . It is currently a six-lane wide highway and may be extended to eight lanes in the future.

It will include seven major bridges, seven railway upper bridges, 114 minor bridges and 271 underpasses.

According to reports, the 341 kilometer long highway will cut the travel time between Lucknow and Buxar in Bihar from seven hours to almost four hours. Once open to the public, the journey time from Lucknow to Ghazipur will be reduced from six to three and a half hours.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would inaugurate the highway on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 p.m., the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings multiple benefits for the economic and social progress of PUs. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDe pic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Purvanchal Highway as the backbone of UP’s economy. “Without a doubt, this highway will prove useful in realizing the resolution to make the state a saving of 1000 billion dollars under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” tweeted CM Adityanath.

From the airstrip, the Prime Minister will attend an air show by different planes.

With contributions from agencies