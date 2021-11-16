Maybe the country is finally on the verge of seeing through Boris Johnson. Everyone does it at the end







If human civilization is to survive and thrive, it must find a way to remove somewhere in the region of two trillion tons of carbon from the atmosphere. The best minds of mankind are already on the case. There’s a factory already open in Iceland that thinks it could eventually suck up a million tonnes a year, turn it into limestone and bury it underground.

But is it possible that the easy solutions are being overlooked? We unfortunately turn to the mouth of Boris Johnson who, at least as far as Boris Johnson is concerned, can save humanity through the power of words alone, and absolutely no action.

The plan, at this point, is simply to denigrate Mother Nature. Tame the fiery tornado by looking it in the eye and telling it that it just doesn’t exist. The scenes from the House of Commons Shipping Box looked like a very boring Marvel movie pastiche, in their own way, or a poem by Ted Hughes in live action.

Over the years, the Johnsons *** bull superpower may not have been strong enough to overpower one of the many who fired or divorced him for lying, but the great man still feels that he has the measure of nature itself.

He stood there, planting his finger in the desk, extolling Cop26’s saving achievements of humanity. Sitting next to him was Alok Sharma, who had chaired the conference and whose response to the deal that was finally reached was to weep openly in despair.

But it didn’t matter. It had all been a huge success, didn’t you know that? They were tears of joy, not sadness, were they? Weren’t they ?! The world had come to Glasgow and now that he had left, via his fleet of 400 private jets, the fires of hope had been kindled again.

Keir Starmer, naturally, scored a few points. He had the tedious temerity to point out that, you know, in China and India, a third of the world’s population refused to agree to phase out coal. For their refusal, Mr. Sharma had seen fit to apologize, personally and publicly, to various island nations such as Tonga, for whom this refusal is, as far as they are concerned, an effective assurance of annihilation.

This, however, was only pessimism and pessimism. Johnson responded with the assurance that 65 of the 70 countries have pledged to phase out coal! He didn’t even seem to see the absurdity.

It is not just the problem of the 65 out of 70 countries either. It is that Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister, although without any action on his part, of a country which is a true world leader in carbon reduction. And there he is, for no reason beyond his own juvenile boosterism, covering the donkeys of countries that have deliberately sabotaged the Cop26, rather than saying anything that might hurt his little moment in the sun.

Is it possible, is it slightly possible, that everyone can see through this now? Isn’t the country just living in Johnson’s Neverland anymore? It is unfortunate that his grand climate conference was entirely overshadowed by two solid weeks of allegations of sordid and corruption, absolutely none of which would have happened without his absurd attempts to overturn the sanction imposed on the now ex-MP. Owen Paterson.

This means that Conservative ministers must systematically deny that the UK is a corrupt country. These are not the denials that real uncorrupted countries often have to make.

On Monday morning, Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden made the usual rounds of news and radio stations. Another of the allegations the government faces is that after the old Daily mail Editor-in-chief Paul Dacre failed to be appointed President of Ofcom, the government’s response was to reopen the process and change the job description to suit Mr. Dacres’ capabilities. Nick Robinson and others have asked Dowden if this isn’t the sort of thing that happens in corrupt countries.

That was Dowdens’ explanation: if it was a corrupt process, you would have been watching this person [Paul Dacre], currently in this role.

That, in other words, the government is not corrupt, because if it was, Paul Dacre would simply have been appointed. That the only form of corruption that can exist is entirely brazen corruption. The fact that they rearranged the process and performed it again, rather than just overturning it and doing whatever they wanted, is proof that they couldn’t do the wrong thing.

It’s such a laughable explanation that no one over the age of three could believe it. Not even Dowden himself, who lacks his master’s power of self-delusion. And there will be another tomorrow, and the next day and the day after, made necessary by the horror show that will follow.

There is, ultimately, a limit to how high you can cram the bulls ***, as anyone who has ever known Johnson does. It is possible that his latest victim, his country, will finally reach this point.