Inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, the PTPP toll road speeds up the Serang-Rangkasbitung travel time to just 15 minutes





JAKARTA – The state-owned construction company, PT PP (Persero) Tbk, today attended the inauguration ceremony of the Serang Panimbang toll road located in Banten province, Tuesday (November 16th). The inauguration ceremony was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo who was symbolically marked by the signing of the inscription. The inauguration ceremony of the Serang Panimbang toll highway also took place in the presence of the Chairman of Commission V of the DPR RI Lasarus, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Social housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi. Next, Banten Governor Wahidin Halim, Regent Lebak Iti Octavia Jayabaya, PTPP Director-President, Novel Arsyad, PTPP Infrastructure Operations Director, Yul Ari Pramuraharjo, PT Director-President Wijaya Karya ( Persero) Tbk and other officials. The Serang-Panimbang toll road is one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) carried out under the Government-Business Cooperation (PPP) program. The Serang-Panimbang Toll Road has a road length from Serang Town to Panimbang, located in Pandeglang Regency, for 83.67 kilometers. This toll road will cross 3 (three) zones, namely: Serang, Lebak and Pandeglang. In addition to improving connectivity, the aim of the construction of this toll road is to develop the southern part of Banten province and increase the tourism potential in the Pandeglang-Lebak region, including Tanjung Lesung. The toll road which was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo today is Section 1 of Serang-Rangkasbitung with a length of 26.5 kilometers where Section 1 connects the town of Serang to the Lebak regency. The Serang-Panimbang toll road will be directly connected to the Trans Java toll road network via the Tangerang-Merak toll road. Meanwhile, Section 2 of the 24.17 kilometer Rangkasbitung-Cieleles section and 33 kilometers of Section 3 of the Cileles-Panimbang section are still under construction. The government aims to complete and operate the entire construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll road by 2023. In the construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll road, PTPP acts as one of the shareholders of a joint venture named PT Wika Serang Panimbang. Within the company, PTPP works in synergy with PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk and PT Jababeka Infrastruktur. In addition to being a shareholder in the construction of the toll highway, PTPP is also working on the construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll highway interchange. Interchanges PTPP has worked on include the Cikeusal interchange with a length of 1,016 kilometers, the Lightning / Tunjung Teja interchange with a length of 0.821 km and the Rangkasbiitung interchange with a length of 1,253 kilometers. . “Today the Serang-Panimbang Section I toll motorway, Serang-Rangkasbitung section has been completed and is ready for operation. , said President Jokowi. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> According to him, after the completion of the construction of Section 1 of the Serang-Panimbang toll road, it will continue with the construction of Section 2 of Rangkasbitung-Cileles over 24 kilometers and Cileles-Panimbang over 33 kilometers. “God willing, this will be over by the end of 2023,” Jokowi continued. In his remarks, President Joko Widodo said that infrastructure is the basis for Indonesia to be ready to compete with other countries, because what is sought after is competitiveness. It is impossible for a country to outperform another country if its competitiveness index is lower Without infrastructure, goods can be priced higher. But if the infrastructure is ready, the goods will be better distributed and the price will be cheaper. PTPP Chairman and Director Novel Arsyad hopes that the construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll road will create connectivity between regions and encourage economic growth in Banten province. “With this toll road, the public can reduce the travel time from Serang to Rangkasbitung to just 15-20 minutes. In addition, the construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll road is carried out by the government to support the development of Tanjung Lesung. Tourist Special Economic Zone (SEZ) located in Banten province, ”said Novel Arsyad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/ekonomi/104747/diresmikan-oleh-presiden-joko-widodo-jalan-tol-garapan-ptpp-ini-percepat-waktu-tempuh-serang-rangkasbitung-jadi-hanya-15-menit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos