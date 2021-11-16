Boris Johnson says NI Brexit deal with EU is still ‘possible’

Boris Johnson insisted it would be “perfectly legitimate” for the UK to tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland if improvements cannot be agreed with the EU.

Britain and Brussels are currently in talks as they attempt to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Johnson said last night he “would instead find a negotiated solution” and that a deal with the bloc “still seems possible”.

But he ignored threats of an EU trade war by repeating his warning that the UK was ready to trigger Article 16 of the protocol that would allow Britain to unilaterally suspend post-Brexit controls.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said yesterday that if the UK suspended parts of the protocol it would have “serious consequences” for Northern Ireland and Brussels’ relations with the UK. United.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, agreed as part of the original Brexit deal, requires checks of goods to be carried out at ports in order to avoid the return of a land border with the Republic.

But it disrupted trade and angered trade unionists who demanded that the rules be removed, arguing they create a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The UK and the EU have been discussing for months how to make the protocol work better, but a breakthrough remains elusive.

The government has repeatedly threatened to trigger Article 16 if the EU does not give in.

Unilateral tearing up of border arrangements would almost certainly lead to legal challenge from the EU.

Mr Johnson said last night during a speech at the Lord Mayor’s banquet at the Guildhall in central London: ‘Let me say, given all the speculation that we would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the protocol from Northern Ireland, and it still seems possible.

“But if we invoke Article 16 – which is moreover a perfectly legitimate part of this protocol, we will do so in a reasonable and appropriate manner, because we believe that this is the only way left to protect territorial integrity. of our country and to meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland under the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday).

Downing Street said yesterday that there are still “significant gaps” between the UK and the EU and the conditions for invoking Article 16 have been met.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson did not set a deadline for the duration of the talks, but said: “We will continue the talks, intensify the talks between the two teams to try to find a consensual solution.”

He added: “I wouldn’t try to put a time limit on him. I think the most important thing is not to put a time limit that could hamper potential progress.

Speaking to Irish politicians, Mr Sefcovic said he would not speculate that the UK would trigger Article 16.

“However, it is clear that if they were to do so, the EU should consider all the tools at its disposal,” he added.

“It would also have serious consequences for Northern Ireland and for our relations with the UK.”