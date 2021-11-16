Countries in the region have reason to be suspicious of the Organization of Turkish States





The photo taken on July 10, 2020 shows Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Xinhua The name of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States (Turkish Council) has been officially changed to Organization of Turkish States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 8th Turkish Council summit held in Istanbul on Friday, according to media reports. . Judging by the name change, the organization was politicized and reclassified as a political union. Turkey played an active role in promoting the name change. This is in line with Turkey’s geopolitical strategy. Since Erdogan took office, there has been a clear change in terms of Ankara’s foreign policy. Turkey was eager to join the European Union (EU). But after decades of Ankara’s diplomatic efforts, Turkey realized that the EU would not really adopt it. This proves that his intention to be a member of the EU has failed. After that, Erdogan’s foreign diplomacy tended to diversify. Turkey has started to seek a diplomatic framework outside the EU. It has endeavored to seek new allies and partners, especially from the point of view of the history, culture and ideology of its neighboring countries. He tends to exploit the notion of Turk to establish a new diplomatic circle. The countries of Central Asia are examples. Changing the name of the organization to “Organization of Turkish States” embodies the rise of pan-Turkism. The “Turk” is in fact a historical concept. Turkish in history books differs from Turkey and countries whose inhabitants speak Turkish. Ankara has its political consideration and its ambition to exaggerate this notion. Under the Turkish concept, Ankara intends to strengthen its ties with its neighboring countries. It also seeks to expand its own influence and regional and international status and, if possible, forge a political and military alliance with Turkey at its center. The consequence could mean that the organization can lead to a new rise in pan-Turkism, which is quite risky. This could affect regional stability and security. Three Central Asian countries are members and one as an observer state of the Organization of Turkish States. These are multi-ethnic countries, in which some people do not speak Turkish. This organization could trigger the rise of extreme nationalism, which could intensify ethnic conflicts and undermine regional stability and security. In addition, the organization will intensify the contest and contradiction between Russia and Turkey. The organization’s name change indicates that Turkey has taken an aggressive stance in Central Asia. He tries to hang on in the countries of the region. This will threaten Russian influence in the region. There are also baseless claims that Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region belong to the same ethnic group as the Turks. This is totally wrong. Xinjiang has been a multi-ethnic region since ancient times. The Uyghur people speak a language that belongs to Turkish. But they have no other relationship with Turkey. China must remain vigilant against the spread of pan-Turkishism and pan-Islamism that the Organization of Turkish States could provoke. The spread of such thoughts may inspire some extremist and separatist forces that have attempted to divide China. The article was compiled by a Global Times reporter based on an interview with Yang Jin, associate researcher at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. . [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239128.shtml

