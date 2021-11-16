President Biden, Chinese Xi to hold first official meeting as leadersExBulletin

On Monday evening, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit. This will be their first formal meeting since Biden became president.

Sino-US relations are at their worst in decades. And tonight, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit. The two executives have spoken on the phone several times since Biden took office, but this will be their first formal meeting.

And to help us understand what’s at stake, we’re joined by NPR China Business Correspondent John Ruwitch. John, I want to start with the fact that it took so long given that President Biden has been in office for over 10 months.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Yes. Previous presidents met their Chinese counterparts much earlier. I mean, part of it is the pandemic. The other part is probably the state of relations, which is really bad between China and the United States. There is friction in all areas. You know, China had really hoped that the Biden administration would take a different approach to relations with China after four years of Trump. They were disappointed. You know, this was reflected in the early meetings of senior diplomats on both sides. They were very rocky. There was a lot of wiggling of the fingers. Biden rebuilt alliances by keeping an eye on China. This has fueled mistrust in Beijing. So that’s part of why it took so long to get to a top like this.

CORNISH: So what will be the agenda for the summit itself? What are their goals ?

RUWITCH: Right. On the White House side, this meeting is seen as an opportunity to discuss, you know, how to responsibly manage competition with China, to put in what they call safeguards so that they can avoid conflicts. They will raise thorny questions, but also, they want to explore areas where the two countries can work together, where their interests meet, such as on the climate for example. For China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian addressed the issue at a press conference in Beijing earlier today.

RUWITCH: He said Beijing really hopes the United States can work with China and this summit can get relations back on track, to quote “healthy and steady development.” You know, from Beijing’s point of view, all this friction, this tension in relationships is not normal. It’s bad. And China wants stability and predictability in this relationship.

CORNISH: Is this a meeting, though, where they can make deals or make tough decisions?

RUWITCH: I wouldn’t expect it. Law? In the past we would have seen – we would have expected trade and investment agreements, that sort of thing. Administration officials reported that this meeting was not about major deliverables. The experts I’ve spoken to think what we can really hope for from this reunion is that it starts to stabilize the relationship, maybe it sets a better tone, that it puts the brakes on the deterioration of the relationship. I spoke to Susan Thornton about it. She was previously the State Department’s top official for Asia and is now a senior researcher at Yale University.

SUSAN THORNTON: You know, I don’t have high expectations, actually, for the outcome of this summit. But what I’m hoping to see is that it sort of regularizes and normalizes the communication between these two countries, which we badly need, I think.

RUWITCH: Yeah. And we need this communication – don’t we? – because they’re the two biggest economies in the world and their armies are increasingly operating in the same area – you know, Taiwan, around Taiwan, in the South China Sea. And there is a significant risk of accident or miscalculation. Communications have really suffered over the past two years.

CORNISH: Finally, the decision of the Chinese Communist Party to approve the retention of Xi Jinping as leader – what impact does that have on the future of this relationship?

RUWITCH: Well, Xi Jinping has consolidated his power. The Biden administration knows that. And that’s why they see a leader-level engagement like this as key. Until the party convention next year, when Xi could stay, there’s a lot on his plate – the economy, the pandemic, the Olympics. Having said that, you know, the party is portraying the present as a moment of historic opportunity for China. And from their perspective, the East is on the rise and the West is on the decline. Biden, meanwhile, has made it clear that he wants to prepare the United States to compete with China and maintain the United States’ place as a world leader. So I think we’ll be watching this space for a while.

CORNISH: This is John Ruwitch from NPR. Thank you so much.

RUWITCH: Thanks, Audie.

