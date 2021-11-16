Boris Johnson urges people to get covid boosters to help save Christmas





Boris Johnson has warned of covid complacency as he said a new wave of the virus is now hitting Western Europe. At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said thunderstorm clouds gathered over the continent as he urged people to obtain vaccine booster shots when offered . He said: We don’t yet know how far this new wave will hit our shores, but history shows we can’t afford to be complacent, he said. Countries with lower vaccination rates tended to experience larger outbreaks of infection and in turn were forced to respond with more severe measures, while countries with higher vaccination rates did so. have come out better so far. It shows us that if we are to control the epidemic here in the UK and if we are to avoid restrictions in our daily lives, we all need to get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible. Johnson said nothing in the data suggested the country needed to move to Covid Plan B measures and face another Christmas lockdown. He said during a press briefing: It is clear that we cannot rule anything out and the most important thing people can do to prevent taking other NPRIs is to intervene on non-pharmaceutical interventions, that is, that is, additional restrictions get the recalls. He said it’s the best protection we can have. But again, I don’t see anything in the data at this time that makes me think we need to move on to other measures. Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce on Tuesday whether stricter restrictions are needed in Scotland to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Speculation has grown in recent days that the Scottish government is considering expanding the covid vaccine passport program to include more sites. But business leaders said nearly two-thirds of companies are opposed to the planned measures, fearing they could put thousands of businesses and jobs at risk. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

