Biden and Xi meet at historic virtual summit

The White House said Tuesday morning that US President Joe Biden welcomed the opportunity to speak frankly and directly to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on issues such as human rights, economic competition and Taiwan in their first one-on-one meeting since Biden took office. .

President Biden stressed that the United States will continue to defend its interests and values ​​and, together with our allies and partners, will ensure that the rules of the road for the 21st century advance a free, open and just international system, The White House said in a statement released just after midnight Tuesday, after their three-hour virtual meeting ended. He underscored the priority he places on large-scale investments in his country as we align with our allies and partners abroad to meet the challenges of our time.

But Biden appeared to temper previous statements he made in Taiwan’s defense.

The White House declaration said the United States supports the one-China policy, opposes Taiwan independence, and strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Strait from Taiwan. These assurances should appease Beijing, as the Chinese foreign minister said in the run-up to the talks that the United States must stop sending bad signals to the separatist forces in Taiwan.

In total, a senior administration official said Tuesday morning, the two leaders spoke longer than expected, in two sessions spread over three and a half hours.

You know, we weren’t expecting a breakthrough, the administration official told reporters. There was none, none to report.

When asked if the talks had succeeded in reducing tensions between the two superpowers, the administration official said that was not the purpose of the talks and that the relationship between the two should not be considered. like a relationship with ups and downs.

I don’t think the goal was to particularly ease the tensions or necessarily the outcome, the official said.





“Simple and direct competition”

Biden kicked off the marathon meeting with a friendly salute before quickly moving on to a sober reflection on the challenges that divide the two nations.

It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, Biden said on Monday as the two leaders spoke at the conference. a video call between Washington and Beijing. Whether intentional or not, a simple and straightforward competition.

Xi also acknowledged the many issues between the two great powers and, as expected, defended his country’s sovereignty against what Beijing has long seen as US and international judgment and pressure.

We must each manage our internal affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development, Xi said. It is a desire shared by the peoples of our two countries and the whole world.

Biden stressed that countries need to establish safeguards to avoid conflict and work together where possible on issues such as climate change. It was one of the other issues discussed by the leaders, said the White House, which also included discussions on regional challenges, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.

Regarding the upcoming denuclearization talks with Iran, the senior administration official told VOA that the two sides have exchanged views on their expectations ahead of the negotiations and will seek ways to ensure that the talks, which are expected to resume in at the end of the month, be productive. .





The United States sees China as its strategic competitor, with Beijing making gains on its military and economic dominance in the world. The two are involved in diplomatic, legal, technological and economic disputes which are volatile and subject to escalation. There have been clashes over intellectual property and tariffs as well as regional hot spots that could escalate into armed conflict, especially in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China and East China Seas.

A senior administration official told reporters in the background on Sunday that this meeting was not about agreeing on a specific deliverable or outcome.

The lack of tangible results isn’t necessarily a bad thing, said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noting that US-China relations are at an all-time low.

It’s an important moment, I think, even if it doesn’t really come out of it, he said. It is important that the two leaders talk to each other.

The White House said Biden had raised human rights concerns in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and more broadly. He also pushed Xi against what the United States considers unfair trade and economic practices by China.

Many observers are pessimistic that the meeting will change relations between the two countries significantly.

This is not the Sunnylands summit, said Patrick Cronin, chairman of Asia-Pacific security at the Hudson Institute, referring to the 2013 meeting between then-President Barack Obama and Xi, at a center retirement in California, which put the US-China bilateral relationship on a more solid footing and paved the way for nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. The relationship has become more precarious, more strained, Cronin said.

While both sides wish to avoid conflict, neither seems willing to back down on what it sees as core values ​​and interests and many of them are simply incompatible.

There is no evidence that either leader fundamentally reconsidered their interest, goals, strategy, said Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Centers Kissinger Institute on China and the United States. So leaders are looking for some sort of formula that meets everyone’s minimum goals and that will allow them to try to manage this competition, rather than seeing it degenerate into conflict.

Historian Jeremi Suri of the University of Texas at Austin observed that the particular logistics of a virtual meeting could have an impact.

This could be the wave of the future, where one party doesn’t have to concede that I will go to your home, Suri said. But instead, they’re both on their own turf. So I think that was actually a really good first step, where both leaders can feel like they’re in control.

Washington and Beijing got a positive small step ahead of the meeting. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month, the world’s two biggest CO2 emitters unexpectedly announced that they would work together to reduce emissions and meet regularly to cope to the climate crisis.

And, in what was likely an intentional sartorial signal between two executives for whom every optical detail matters, Biden appeared on Monday evening wearing a bright red tie considered an auspicious color in Chinese culture. Xi wore a tie in the signature blue of the Bidens Democratic Party.

Paris Huang and Nike Ching contributed to the report.