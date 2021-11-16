State-owned hydropower producer THDC and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) will develop the solar park in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh through a joint venture with a ratio participation rate of 74:26.

a gupta

Ultra-Mega Solar Power Parks allow solar project developers to set up projects in a plug-and-play model.

Image: RUMSL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 600 MW solar farm in the Jhansi district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on November 19. He will travel to the city to launch several projects on the occasion of Veerangana Maharani Lakshmibai’s birthday.

The mega solar park will be developed by state-owned hydroelectric producer THDC as part of a joint venture with the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) as part of the solar park project. ultra-mega renewable energy from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energies. The JV company, TUSCO, will obtain central financial assistance of 20 lakh INR per MW or 30% of the cost of the project, whichever is less, for the development of the internal infrastructure, including the cost of transmission to the service of central / state transport.

The park will come on government and farmer land on a lease basis in Sujanpura, Jaswantpura, Jalalpura, Pura and Khadra villages adjoining the Dhasan river at Garoutha tehsil.

NTPC prepared and submitted the detailed project report to both Solar Energy Corporation of India and MNRE.

This content is protected by copyright and cannot be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and want to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].