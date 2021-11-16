Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping against Taiwan in landmark meeting

Over the next 50 years, the most important thing in international relations is that China and the United States must find the right way to get along, he said. Everything a politician does, whether it’s merits or minuses, will be recorded in history.

White House officials insisted the meeting was not aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two superpowers. Chinese state-controlled media toned down their hostile rhetoric towards the Biden administration and praised the meeting’s success.

The leaders come out of the script

Financial markets were to focus on what a senior administration official said was a protracted discussion over Taiwan, in which executives stepped out of the script, citing each other on points of agreement and to disagree.

The leaders shared their concerns regarding the management of global energy supplies and health security, as well as human rights, trade and strategic risk management, the official said. China’s reading of the meeting also indicated that the two countries are expected to step up cooperation in natural gas and new energy fields, which could have implications for Australian exports to China, but did not enter. in details,

Mr Biden said the United States is committed to the one-China policy, a reference to American and Australian diplomatic policies that do not formally recognize the democratically elected government of Taiwan as the sovereign ruler. However, he also made it clear that Washington would not tolerate more direct military action by China to take control of the democratic island state.

The president has been very clear on the interest of the United States in ensuring that there is no unilateral change of the status quo through the [Taiwan Strait] and maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a senior White House official said.

He has been fairly blunt about his concerns about some of Beijing’s behavior that he says is at odds with peace and stability. He also spoke about the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and expressed the United States’ continued determination to honor our commitments in the region.

Military conflict

Chinese state media have shown that Mr. Bidens promised Mr. Xi that he does not support Taiwan’s independence and has no intention of engaging in a military conflict with China.

The United States does not want to confront China and the United States will continue to implement the one-China policy, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. However, China’s reading of the meeting said it could still take decisive action against Taiwan if the forces arguing for full independence went too far.

We are patient, and we are ready to use our utmost sincerity and do all we can to fight for the prospect of peaceful reunification. However, if Taiwan’s separatist separatist forces provoke persecution or even cross the red line, we will need to take decisive action. It said.

The White House has confirmed that the independence standpoint is true but not something particularly new or different.

The meeting, which was split into two parts, was described as respectful, but included a more conversational approach between the two.

Healthy debate

They had a healthy debate on various issues. There are certainly areas where they have a number of differences.

They didn’t just follow the script in front of them. They went back and forth between different agenda items at various times, picking up things that others were saying and sometimes telling each other stories about points of agreement and disagreement, even citing each other in context. both agree and disagree.

The first signs of the reunion indicate that there has been some healing in the rift between the two nations. However, the White House said the summit was not about easing tensions.

I don’t think the point was to ease tensions, and neither was it the result, said a senior official, easing tension is not the right way to look at it.

Mr. Biden wore a red tie, which is China’s favorite color, and Mr. Xi wore a blue tie, which is the Democrats’ favorite.

Cooling voltages

Although China has shown increasingly aggressive movements militarily around Taiwan in recent months, its Wolf Warrior diplomats have taken a less hostile stance towards the United States in the days leading up to the meeting, suggesting that Beijing really wants ease tensions between the two powers, especially around measures the United States may take against Chinese companies subsidized by the government.

Financial markets have focused on military action around Taiwan, which is geographically crucial for shipping routes and telecommunications.

Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics, said an entire team within her company was dedicated to assessing the risk of a war in Taiwan and calculated that there was a 70 percent chance .

This is really the No. 1 problem, Ms. Choyleva said.

Economists said the meeting suggested that Xi, who is expected to win a third five-year term as president in October next year, and Biden are focused on turning their economies around.

New commitments

The summit paves the way for subsequent trade negotiations, during which the United States may relax its trade measures against China, ANZ chief economist Raymond Yeung said.

Observers were looking for new commitments or clear pledges from both sides on peacekeeping. However, a White House official said: In Taiwan, there was nothing new established in the form of safeguards or other agreements.

Alongside the two presidents, the United States had Secretary of State Antony Blinken,

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for China Laura Rosenberger and NSC Director for China Jon Czin.

On the Chinese side, there was the director of the general office of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, the deputy premier of the State Council Liu He, the director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. , and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng.

On trade, China wanted Mr Biden to lift Donald Trump’s tariffs on $ 370 billion worth of Chinese goods, but no significant developments were mentioned.

There was no specific mention of Mr. Biden pressuring the Chinese president over the origins of COVID-19, but a White House reading suggested that it was Mr. Biden alone who raised the security questions. sanitary. In its only reference to the pandemic, reading from China said: To deal with major epidemics, what is needed is a scientific attitude, and the politicization of the disease problem will have all the disadvantages but no advantages. .

Although much has been said about Xi’s possibility of inviting Mr. Biden to the Winter Olympics, the issue was not raised at all.

Xi bolstered his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong in the week leading up to the meeting, after a high-level Communist Party committee enshrined his ideology and achievements in a landmark resolution.