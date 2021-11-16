Erdogan woos Armenia with regional cooperation proposal

A year after the Azerbaijani-Armenian war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey is extending an olive branch to Armenia, relying on the self-confidence it acquired at the end of the conflict. During an October 26 visit to Fuzuli, a region that Azerbaijan recaptured during the war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out. no obstacle will remain for the normalization of Turkey with Armenia if Armenia shows a sincere will [to resolve its problems] with Azerbaijan. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who attended Azerbaijani celebrations for the first anniversary of the armistice on November 9, called on Armenia toseize the opportunity offered by the peace gestures of the Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders.

Turkey’s military support, including armed drones and expertise, helped Azerbaijan prevail in the 44-day war, which ended on November 9, 2020, with aceasefire agreement negotiated by Russia. Although Azerbaijan has reclaimed a range of territories under Armenian occupation since the early 1990s, crucial issues such as the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, border demarcation, the return of refugees and prisoners of war did not have not been resolved. Above all, a plan to reopen transport links in the region, outlined in the agreement, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

As part of the plan, Armenia would open a transport route through its southernmost province of Syunik, also known as Zanguezur, which borders Iran and lies between mainland Azerbaijan and the enclave. Azerbaijani Autonomous Region of Nakhichevan. Russia would be responsible for the safety of the route, as in the case of the so-called Lachin corridor between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Since Turkey shares a tiny border with Nakhichevan, the planned route fueled Turkish ambitions to strengthen ties with the Caspian Basin and Central Asia via land routes, railways and energy routes. Ankara has offered a six-party cooperation platform with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Iran, touting economic gains for everyone in the region.

Yet advancing Turkey’s strategic dreams depends on Russia’s strength in supporting the proposal as coordinator and guarantor, convincing Armenia, which is still reeling from its military defeat, and allaying the fears of it. Iran and Georgia, whose interests could be compromised. . As Iran expressed its concerns by staging threatening military maneuvers last month, Erdogan admitted that Georgia, too, has not yet been convinced.

The major projects of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline that Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have carried out since the collapse of the Soviet Union were based on the logic of excluding Armenia of the strategic equations in the region, while rewarding Georgia. . The planned Zanguezur road and a possible reopening of the Turkish-Armenian border would deprive Georgia of its privileged position. In addition, a six-party partnership would force Georgia to mend its relations with Russia, which remain strained due to Moscow’s recognition of the secessions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia from Georgia after the 2008 military conflict. .

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may be open to options that would ease his country’s siege and dependence on Russia, but has yet to quell domestic political anger over the country’s defeat. Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, before allowing the connection between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, Yerevan wants to guarantee the routes to Russia and Iran via Azerbaijan under an armistice provision which stipulates that all economic connections and transport in the region must be unblocked.

In January, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia formed a high-level working group to address the issue of transport links. After eight meetings, the effort has yet to produce concrete results. Worse, the issue has fueled rivalries in the region. Baku angered Tehran by charging fees to Iranian trucks on a road through southern Armenia, a section of which came under Azerbaijani control as a territorial gain from the war. Iran fears that a sovereign road crossing Zanguezur and parallel to the Iranian border could jeopardize its access to Armenia.

While the shipment of goods from Azerbaijan proper to Nakhichevan passed largely through Turkey, natural gas shipments relied on the Iranian route, with Iran receiving a 15% commission. These revenues top the list of potential Iranian losses due to the planned Zanguezur link between the two Azerbaijani territories. Passing through Iran, Turkish trucks also transport goods to Central Asia.

Georgia also generates estimated revenue of $ 85 million per year as a land and rail transit route for haulage. It could also suffer losses in terms of shipping if the Armenians turned to Turkish ports as an alternative to the ports of Georgias Poti and Batumi. A highway to Russia via South Ossetia and a railroad via Abkhazia could be a comfort to Georgia, but those roads remain mired in controversy over the secession of the two regions.

Currently, Azerbaijan’s land access to Nakhichevan is via Turkey, via Iran or Georgia. A series of rail links in the region have been interrupted due to political and territorial disputes in the region. The historic railway from Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan proper is interrupted at Zanguezur and between Megri and Horadiz, while the railway from Yerevan to Iran is interrupted at the Nakhichevan border. The Tbilisi-Sochi road via Baku and Yerevan is cut in Abkhazia, and the railway connecting Yerevan to the Baku-Tbilisi railway near Gazah, while the Kars-Gyumri railway which connects to the main road between Yerevan and Tbilisi is interrupted at the Armenian-Turkish border.

The reopening of all these roads could make Armenia the gateway to the South Caucasus. Likewise, the re-establishment of Iran-Russia, Armenia-Russia, Amenia-Iran, Turkey-Armenia and Armenia-Azerbaijan links could become possible. Of course, this would require the reconstruction of the disabled sections of the routes. Azerbaijan has already started restoration work on the 108-kilometer (67-mile) road between Horadiz and Zangezur.

In aTV interview Last week, Pashinyan hailed the technical study of the trilateral groups on existing and potential routes as a huge job and expressed his support for the reconstruction of the Yeraskh-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway along the southern borders of the ‘Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stressed that Yerevan was ready to provide Azerbaijan with a link with Nakhichevan through the sovereign territory of Armenia, and that Armenia, in turn, should be able to use links with the Russia and Iran via Azerbaijan.

Previously, the head of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, excluded any sovereign corridor on Armenian territory. The option of routes for use by Azerbaijan and Turkey is possible, but these routes will be under the control of the sovereign territory of Armenia, he said.

In other words, Armenia is talking about opening the existing routes for Azerbaijan and Turkey to use, while Baku wants a customs-free transit route. What the Armenian side imagines is Azerbaijani access to Nakhichevan via the existing infrastructure via Tavush in the north or Syunik in the south in exchange for the Armenians using the Yerevan-Tbilisi-Baku railway to access Russia and the railway or the Yerevan-Nakhchivan-Julfa land route to access Iran. Apparently, Armenia is primarily concerned with the status of the roads, but sees no sovereignty issues in the ceasefire arrangements that leave control of the roads to Russian forces.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev threatened to enforce the Zangezur corridor if Armenia refused to enter it. The Azerbaijani people will return to Zanguezur, which was abducted from us 101 years ago, he said in April.

The six-track platform envisioned by Erdogan requires regional integration, but the countries in question lack both the ground for reconciliation and the political will to achieve it. Erdogan sees Yerevan as the problem, while Pashinyan reject the charges that his government was insensitive to the peace proposals. We have offered peace ourselves. We have done this several times. And the claims that Armenia has not reacted are very strange. Armenia responded, Armenia said it was ready, he said last week.

For Pashinyan, the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe remains the main platform for discussing the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. As for the six-party format proposed by Erdogan, he said such a platform should not deal with issues already discussed in other settings such as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the reopening of regional ties. According to Pashinyan, Armenia might be interested in this format if it brings a new mutually acceptable agenda such as exploring the possibilities of economic transit in the region.

The Armenian occupation of Azeri territories during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in 1993 was the reason why Turkey severed diplomatic relations and closed its border with Armenia. The international recognitions of the Armenian genocide of 1915 under the Ottoman Empire added a new stumbling block on the road to normalization. Turkey refuses to face the past, limiting any reconciliation with Armenia to the situation in the Caucasus, which in turn discourages any opening up on the Armenian side.

In short, Turkey aspires to a win-win balance involving the six countries of the region, but the removal of the current obstacles requires the intervention of Russia. A planned trilateral summit between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders could prove crucial in this context. Speculation had circulated that the summit would take place on November 9 and that a new deal on regional ties and border demarcation would be announced, but the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that preparations were underway for a video summit on an as yet undetermined date.