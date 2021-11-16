PM Modi: ‘E-way of UP’s development’; Prime Minister Modi launches the Purvanchal highway and slams previous governments | India News

NEW DELHI: In a fierce attack on opposition parties ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those who were not even able to provide basic facilities to the people during their tenure were now unable to digest performance. of the government of Yogi Adityanath.Speaking at the inauguration of the 340-kilometer Purvanchal highway in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi targeted rival Samajwadi and Congress and said dynasts have been in power for a long time in Lucknow and New Delhi.

“Within the framework of these parties, development was limited to the regions where the ruling families resided,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that under the dual engine regime, with his government in the Center and the government of Adityanath in the state, the focus was on the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

A view of the Purvanchal highway which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi party, Prime Minister Modi said his leaders feared even being seen by his side for fear of losing votes.

The Prime Minister linked the new highway to the pride and aspirations of Uttar Pradesh and tried to explain in detail how its construction would benefit common people, especially those in weaker sections.

“If anyone has any doubts about the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh, he can come and witness it here in Sultanpur. Where there was land only three years ago, a modern highway now crosses this area. When I started this project, I had no idea I was going to land here on a plane. This highway is the development highway of Uttar Pradesh. This is the highway for the creation of a new Uttar Pradesh, ”he said.

Modi added that the highway is a reflection of modern Uttar Pradesh facilities.

“Previous governments ignored development”

Prime Minister Modi said that in India some regions have developed rapidly while others have fallen behind which is not good for any country. The eastern zone as well as the northeastern states have not been equitable beneficiaries of development, he said.

“In Uttar Pradesh too, the kind of politics that are played out here, the way governments work here, they don’t focus on the overall development of the state,” he said, adding that there was a time when the mafia ruled the roost.

Under Adityanath, he added, all parts of the state – whether west or east – were focused on their development.

Strategic boost and connectivity

Prime Minister Modi, who landed on the highway aboard the IAF’s C-130J Hercules plane, also underlined how important the new highway was from a country’s security perspective.

“The security of the country is as important as the prosperity of the country. We will soon see how the Purvanchal highway becomes a source of strength for our air force,” Modi said.

He was referring to the fact that fighter jets like the Rafale and Sukhoi can land on the road. He then witnessed an IAF mega airshow in which fighter jets landed on the highway.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also spoke at length about the state’s poor situation under previous governments.

“The situation here about seven to eight years ago would make me wonder why some people were punishing UP,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that he was a member of the UP parliament and said he focused on state development after taking office. There are now areas that have pucca houses for the poor, toilets in all the houses so that women do not have to go to defecate in the open, electricity for all.

“So much work was needed, but I am sorry, the previous government did not support me,” he said, attacking the Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

“Even being seen standing next to me also made them nervous about the votes,” Modi said, adding that the previous leadership would disappear shortly after receiving him at the airport.

An IAF fighter jet landing on the airstrip during the test before the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway.

Modi further claimed that the previous regime did not have much to explain when it comes to work. “These governments did not work for the state but only for their own families. The people will show that such people will be removed from power.

“Who can forget how many power cuts there have been at UP? What was the public order situation? What was the status of medical facilities. There was no movement but looting on the highways. Whether in the east or the west, thousands of villages have been linked to roads in Uttar Pradesh, “he said.

Boost for the common man

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted how the BJP government’s focus on infrastructure development has benefited the common man.

“New medical schools are emerging in UP. Just a few weeks ago, I opened the Kushinagar International Airport. And now, I have the chance to inaugurate this highway. The highway will benefit the poor, the middle class, farmers and also traders. The Dalits, the backward, the bourgeois, all will benefit from this highway, ”he said.

“The lack of connectivity has made it difficult for people here. The importance of the Purvanchal motorway, 340 km long, is not only that it will link certain neighborhoods to Lucknow. It will connect all the cities in Lucknow that aspire to develop, he said. A good road is achieved, development is accelerating and more jobs are created, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the highway was built at a cost of around Rs 22,000, but would help create an industry worth several thousand crores and create jobs for young people. He named several other highways under construction, connecting different towns in Uttar Pradesh.

“This kind of work is happening at UP for the first time since independence,” he said.

For the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh, there is no nepotism or regionalism, Prime Minister Modi said.

Digging into political dynasties

“For a long time we have seen UP governments making big statements about the development of the industry without thinking about connectivity. As a result, many factors had to be closed. The partnership of “parivarwadis” (dynasts) has crushed the aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Speaking to the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said the work being done by the Adityanath government made many people “nervous”.

“Those who were unsuccessful in their time are unable to see the success of Yogi Adityanath. If they cannot even see his success, how can they digest it,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the UP government for its immunization work.

He thanked the people of the state for not believing any misinformation about vaccines made in India. “I am sure the people of UP will continue to defeat such forces,” he said.

Earlier, in an effort to connect with the people, Modi spoke in the local dialect and said it was the people of the Purvanchal area who taught the British a lesson they were never able to fake. during the first war of independence in 1857. To concern Road to development: what the inauguration of the Purvanchal highway means for East UP, Bihar