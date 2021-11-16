Xi-Biden talks raise hopes for better relations, but tensions remain

BEIJING (AP) China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden as hoping for better relations, while the United States was more low-key on the talks as the two the world’s major powers were seeking to reduce more than a year of tension.

Executives appeared to put aside the language of acrimony in their first formal meeting since Biden took office. Xi hailed the US leader as his old friend, and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the exchange was frank and constructive.

If Sino-US relations cannot return to the past, they will have to face the future, Zhao said, calling the meeting conducive to rising positive expectations … for US-China relations.

However, the two sides have maintained their positions on the issues that divide Washington and Beijing, with Xi warning that the United States and Taiwan are playing with fire on the autonomous island that China considers part of its territory.

The two countries aimed to end a sharp deterioration in relations that has accelerated under former U.S. President Donald Trump and has escalated since Biden became president in January. The video conference, which lasted more than three hours, took place Tuesday morning in Beijing and Monday evening in Washington.

Biden and Xi both appeared determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most important and most often turbulent relationship on the world stage.

As Ive said before, it seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. Biden told Xi at the start of the meeting.

The White House has set low expectations for the meeting and no major announcements have been made. Still, White House officials said the two leaders had had a substantive exchange.

Xi echoed Bidens’ cordial tone in his opening remarks, saying China and the United States must increase communication and cooperation.

The positive tone sets an example for officials from both countries to try to identify common ground rather than blame each other, whether on trade, climate change or geopolitical issues such as Afghanistan and Korea North, said Wang Huiyao, president of the Center. for China and Globalization, a think tank in Beijing,

I see this dialogue as a stabilizer of the bilateral relationship, he said. I don’t expect this peak to take us back to the good old days, but it certainly stops the downward spiral.

The two leaders had a long discussion about Taiwan, the United States said. Tensions have escalated as China recently sent an increasing number of fighter jets to the island, while the United States and its allies navigate warships through the Taiwan Strait.

Xi blamed the tensions on Taiwan seeking US support to gain independence and some on the US side using Taiwan to contain China, a Chinese statement on the meeting said.

Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire. Anyone playing with fire will be burned, the statement said.

Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.

The White House said Biden reiterated that the United States will respect its long-standing one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Biden also made it clear that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to a White House statement.

He said Biden again raised concerns about Chinese human rights practices and made it clear that he seeks to protect American workers and industries from unfair trade and economic practices (from China ). The two also spoke about regional challenges, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.

The meeting could stabilize relations in the short term, but the two countries have yet to address the long-term structural challenges of their relationship, said Paul Haenle, former U.S. official and Chinese expert at Carnegie Endowment for International. Peace.

It was really just an opportunity for the two leaders to make clear their intentions, priorities and concerns about their relationship and to really start defining the terms of what is a new era in US-China relations, did he declare.

The US President was joined in the Roosevelt Room for the video call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a handful of assistants. Xi, for his part, was accompanied into the Great East Hall of the Great Hall of the People by a number of advisers.

The high-level diplomacy had a touch of informality during the Pandemic Zoom meeting as the two leaders waved to each other once they saw each other on screen. Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders winked at their history with each other. Biden noted that the two have spent an enormous amount of time talking to each other over the years and never left wondering what the other man was thinking.

Xi, who called Biden an old friend when the then vice president visited China in 2013, seemed interested in rekindling the early days of their relationship, saying: I’m very happy to see my old friend.

But the public heat has cooled now that the two are heads of state. Biden bristled in June when a reporter asked him if he would pressure his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Despite the tensions, there have been moments of progress in recent months.

Last week, the two countries pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to accelerate action to curb climate-damaging emissions.

The White House has said it sees cooperation on climate change as something the two nations should cooperate on despite their differences on other issues.

None of this is a favor for either of our countries what we do for each other, but its just and responsible global leadership, Biden told Xi. You are a major world leader, just like the United States.

___

Madhani reported from Washington, DC Associated Press reporters Colleen Long in Washington, DC, and Emily Wang and Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.