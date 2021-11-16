Mnuchin and Pompeo Discuss Trump Suppression After Capitol Attack, Book Says | Donald trump





Secretary of State and Secretary of the Treasury to Donald Trump has discussed his withdrawal from power after the deadly attack on Capitol Hill invoking the 25th Amendment, according to a new book.

The amendment, added to the constitution after the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963, provides for the impeachment of an incapacitated president, potentially for reasons of mental and physical health. It has never been used.

According to Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, by ABC Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to other cabinet members about the use of the amendment on the night of the January 6, the day of the attack, and The following day.

Removing Trump via the amendment would have required a majority vote in the cabinet. Karl reports that Mnuchin spoke to Mike Pompeo, Trump’s secretary of state and outspoken loyalist.

Mnuchin has not commented on Karls’ book, which is published on Tuesday. Karl writes that Pompeo did not respond until after Karl told Trump the former secretary of state had not.

Pompeo, through a spokesperson, denied that there had been any conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment, Karl writes. The spokesperson declined to put his name on the statement.

Karl also reports that Pompeo requested a legal analysis of the 25th Amendment invocation process.

The analysis determined it would take too long, writes Karl, given that Trump only had 14 days left and any attempt to forcibly remove him would be subject to legal challenge.

Karl says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Elaine Chao may have supported the invocation of the 25th Amendment, but both resigned after the attack on Capitol Hill.

Chao is married to Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who broke up with Trump in the wake of the Capitol Riot.

Karl also says that even though the talks did take place, the idea of ​​the Trump cabinet voting to remove him was, in fact, ludicrous.

Pompeo is among Republicans vying for a post ahead of the 2024 presidential primary, but it’s a process that demands displays of loyalty to Trump, who continues to dominate the party in part by playing with another White House candidate. .

Trump is free to do so because he was acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, for inciting the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

At a rally near the White House on Jan.6, Trump told his supporters to fight like hell to reverse his loss to Joe Biden, blocking certification of the electoral college results. Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence ultimately refused to arm his oversight role over the vote count, as Trump demanded.

Karl reports that in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, in which five people died, at least two cabinet secretaries asked Pence, who had locked himself in the Capitol as rioters chanted his hanging, to summon a cabinet meeting.

Pence did not, Karl writes, adding that there is no evidence to suggest that Pence was involved in the 25th Amendment discussions.

On January 7, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer formally asked Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Pence waited five days, then refused.

Pence is also a potential candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/16/mnuchin-pompeo-trump-25th-amendment-capitol-attack-betrayal-book-jon-karl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos