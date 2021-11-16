Xi Jinping made history officially on his side | Tony Saïch

For Xi Jinping, the stakes were high at the recent Chinese Communist Party plenary meeting, with every effort being made to make sure things went smoothly. The result never seems to have been in doubt and must have disappointed any enemies who did not want Xi to be appointed leader in the distant future. Apparently, the meeting was held to review the accomplishments of the past 100 years. In reality, it was about the future.

One of the outcomes of the meeting was the release of a resolution on past achievements, which aimed to show that Xi Jinping’s leadership today and in the future is the inevitable result of history. The resolution will consolidate its preeminence within the party, allowing it to set the course for its second centenary. Huge resources are devoted to crafting an official story that will be accepted by all. Woe to anyone who disputes the official account.

It was the party’s third historic record, placing Xi alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw the first two. The first two resolutions criticized the past in order to legitimize the fact of embarking on a courageous new path. For Mao in 1945, this was the last nail in the coffin of his leadership rivals by exposing their left-wing mistakes, which had almost brought the party to ruin. For Deng, the challenge was to break away from the immediate disasters of the Great Leap Forward famine and the political turmoil of the Cultural Revolution, without completely discrediting Mao. It allowed China to enter the era of reform.

Xi’s goal is distinct. He does not define the way forward by criticizing the recent past, but rather by pointing out how the past plays in his hands. The spotlight was on Xi, his accomplishments, the wrongs he righted, and China’s future direction. The resolution described Xi as the main founder of the party’s ruling ideology and the core of its leadership; it is intended to be the key document for all party members to unite, eliminating challenges to its political preferences.

What can we discern from the meeting? First, barring an accident of nature, Xi will be reappointed for a third term as party secretary general at the party’s 20th convention (which will take place in November 2022). This will allow for political continuity, rather than a change in policy as happened after the previous two historic resolutions. For example, the harsher atmosphere that has enveloped the intellectual and cultural sphere in recent years will continue.

What does Xi dream of? In seeking the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he envisions a China that will be more assertive and respected in the global sphere. China must become a strong world power by 2049, a rule maker rather than a rule maker, able to play a more powerful role in setting global standards and practices. For Xi, the west is in decline while the east is on the rise, giving China the opportunity to more effectively promote its national interests. Trade and investment policies will be used to promote this agenda. Despite the milder language at the meeting, China will continue to tighten its control over Hong Kong and assert its territorial claims in the East and South China Seas and over Taiwan.

But, to bring happiness to the Chinese people, the leaders of Xis will have to move the economy forward while dealing with the growing social problems. His leadership has identified three that are the products of the party’s policies and the development model: the fight against corruption, the reduction of income inequalities and the fight against environmental degradation. Upon taking power, Xi launched a grand campaign against corruption, eliminating political enemies, ups and downs, at home and abroad. An unexpected result was that the impact on lavish banquets caused a number of productsrs of the fiery drink Maotai to go bankrupt, and the sales of Rémy Cointreau down significantly. The question remains whether corruption can be fully combated without institutional reforms and without greater transparency. How long can a campaign maintain momentum?

The last decades of China’s economic liberalization have transformed it from one of Asia’s most egalitarian nations to one of the most unequal, a problematic outcome for a party that persists in claiming to be socialist. Xi refers to creating common prosperity in China, but little concrete has been said to make this happen. The party could abolish the household registration system once and for all, which means migrants in big cities are treated like second-class citizens in terms of access to education, health and benefits social. However, such measures meet resistance from local governments, who feel they will have to foot the bill. Experiences to date with property taxes have met resistance from real estate companies, landlords and local authorities who would prefer their multiple real estate portfolios not be disclosed. A redistributive financial system would help but, to date, the richer people and the richer regions have benefited from the current configuration.

So the leaders turned to the wealthy who, showing their patriotic credentials, donated billions of dollars in philanthropy. However, without a political coalition and without the will to change the unequal tax structure, progress will be difficult. As the United States has discovered, rolling back inequalities once they take hold is a difficult political path to follow.

Then there is the growing pollution, which affects everyone, rich or poor, rural or urban, and has become a quality of life issue for the new middle class. Despite recent commitments, the question is whether the party can reconcile sustained economic growth and environmental protection. China’s dependence on coal remains a problem. His delegation, along with Indias, to Cop26 pushed for the final documents to call for the phasing out of coal instead of phasing out coal. Since July, China has expanded its operations to 153 coal mines and production in October was the highest since March 2015.

While there are murmurs of opposition, the historic plenary session suggests the future is in Xis’ hands. However, when politics are so deeply personalized and centralized, there is only one person to blame if things go wrong. Unless, of course, we get a new story resolution that tells us who led the party astray, despite Xis’ serious attempts to keep politics on the right path.