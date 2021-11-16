The opposition “fears a machine”: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launching ceremony of the Lilla-Jhelum dual carriageway in Islamabad on November 16, 2021. PIDPM Imran Khan says he is surprised the opposition is resisting the use of technology Talks about Pakistan’s growing food and water needs Compare cost of roads built in PML-N vs PTI era, saying more and cheaper roads have been built in 3, Last 5 years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he finds it surprising that the opposition is afraid of a machine, referring to the electronic voting machine that the government intends to introduce before the next general election so that the vote can take place. ” transparently “.

His remarks took place during the launching ceremony of the Lilla-Jhelum Dual Carriageway, which was opened with the push of a button on a large screen by the Prime Minister.

“I was thinking that we took the technology and started this project with just the touch of a hand, and the technology has come this far.

“I am surprised to see the opposition [resist technology], insisting that the vote takes place traditionally, ”said the Prime Minister.

He said “the whole world” is now using technology to vote so that it can be a “better and more transparent exercise”.

“I’m surprised the opposition has a problem with this; they’re afraid of a machine or whatever,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The Prime Minister said that in today’s age, when information is just a click away, a government’s performance is obvious to everyone.

“People can find out very easily who did what, what conditions prevailed when the government came to power,” he said, adding that everyone can now see on their smartphones how Pakistan was immersed in the ” biggest deficit “of the country and how it” paid “. the largest number of loans in the country’s history “.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s goal is first to stabilize the country and then to foster long-term development.

“Countries move forward when they think of future generations when planning,” he said.

“They don’t think about the next elections. They think about our young people, who make up 60% of our population, and what to do for them,” he added.

Citing the example of China, the prime minister said the secret to its success lies in the fact that its leaders look far ahead. “First, they thought about how to lift their people out of poverty, and then they determined which projects will move China forward.”

He said a country “will never progress” if the rulers think they should spend money on a “metro bus project right before the elections so that I can win”.

“I am proud that our government has thought of future generations rather than the next election,” he said.

“Pakistan needs water”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that when one thinks of the future, one thinks of Pakistan’s water needs.

“As our population grows, we have land, but we are on the verge of facing water shortages,” the prime minister said.

He also noted that the country’s food needs have exploded with the surge in population growth. “When Pakistan came into being, this part, then West Pakistan, had a total population of less than 40 million and now it stands at 220 million.”

“So we have to grow crops for a booming population. We have land for it, but we don’t have enough water,” the prime minister said.

He said that “for the first time in 50 years, three large dams are being built”. “And InshaAllah in the next 10 years, 10 dams will be built,” he added.

“First government to plant 2.5 billion trees”

The Prime Minister recalled how, when his government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started planting trees in 2013, they “laughed”.

He regretted that previous governments failed to realize that entire forests had been cleared and that tree cover was in dire need of replenishment for Pakistan to stop a looming climate change crisis.

The Prime Minister recalled how he spent his childhood in several of these forests that the British left behind but were wiped out, and how he drank “fresh tap water” around this time, while growing up in Lahore.

“No one would have thought of the effects cutting trees over the past 30 years would have [on the climate]. Look at what condition the city has been left in, ”he said.

“The pollution has skyrocketed. No one has thought of planting trees. This is the first government to plant 2.5 billion trees and InshaAllah our goal is 10 billion trees.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that each government in the past has sounded its own horn, taking credit for the initiatives taken. “But in the case of this government, the British Prime Minister has cited Pakistan’s excellent climate change measures at the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.

Acknowledgment by economist, World Bank in the midst of “greatest crisis in 100 years”

The Prime Minister then called the coronavirus “the biggest crisis in the world for 100 years”.

He said the Economist, who is recognized around the world for his precise country analysis, rated Pakistan as “No. 1” when it comes to dealing with the crisis “by saving people, by not letting hospitals be overwhelmed and by keeping the economy afloat. “.

“So it wasn’t us saying that.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan added that the World Bank had assessed that in Pakistan, poverty had decreased during the PTI era. “We are not saying it,” he repeated.

The Prime Minister said “yes, it is a difficult time”, but urged people to have “complete confidence in the government which has protected you from the coronavirus, the difficult decisions it made in difficult times and how we created a body like the NCOC […] we say with great pride that we are the country that has best handled the worst crisis in 100 years [than most others]”.

He promised that this “flood of inflation” will be dealt with, calling it an “outside influence”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said oil prices had “doubled in the past three months”, explaining that this had led to a direct increase in import and freight costs up to “six times”.

“It will only last until winter,” he said, also referring to “another big package” for the relief of the common man, which will be unveiled “soon”.

The “beautiful” Lilla-Jhelum region with “ancient archaeological sites”

The Prime Minister said that the Lilla-Jhelum route “is a very beautiful region”, suitable for tourism, not only because of its beauty but also because of the ancient archaeological sites.

He said he came across an old town, which he was told was over 2,000 years old, while he was once hunting in the surrounding area.

The Prime Minister added that the entire salt chain is full of such sites.

PML-N vs PTI

The Prime Minister also listed figures comparing development work being done in the PML-N era and the current PTI era.

He said that in PML-N’s mandate, 645 km of roads have been laid, while in the past three years 1,750 km of roads have been built.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also listed offers worth 2,317 km during PML-N’s five-year tenure, while over the past three and a half years, offers worth 3 238 km have been finalized.

He also counted a 33.37% difference in dual route development costs between 2013 and 2021, saying development work in the PTI era is “cheaper.”

Speaking of four-lane roads, he said they are currently being built at a 53% cheaper cost, “due to electronic tendering which ensures that no cheating takes place.”

Likewise, motorway lanes are being developed at a cost reduced by 19.6%.

“If we had built roads at their pace, we would have had to spend an additional 1 trillion rupees,” the prime minister said, adding that one can imagine the transformation that can be brought about with that kind of money.

“And that’s why we were able to make more roads, because they got cheaper,” he said.

“So what pockets did all this money go to?” Asked the Prime Minister, specifying that he was only talking about roads and that he would not even go into other projects, such as those in the electricity sector.

He said the former rulers “who live in London could not answer for any of their wealth because it was stolen here.”

