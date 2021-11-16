PM Modi inaugurates the Purvanchal motorway. Why Eastern Uttar Pradesh is Crucial for BJP

There was a strange similarity in Uttar Pradesh’s political perspective between the inauguration of the 341 km Purvanchal highway and the 302 km Agra-Lucknow highway. At the time, the planes of the Indian Air Force had done a touch-and-go and put on a fighter jet show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on the airstrip of the Purvanchal highway on Tuesday.

Both events took place in the second half of November, barely three months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. At the time, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was present and his father and the top leader of the Samajwadi party, Mulayam Singh Yadav, were the major political force. On Tuesday, as outgoing President Yogi Adityanath considers another term in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the biggest political draw of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party.

The Purvanchal Highway is more like an extension of the Greater Noida Highway, Taj Highway, and Agra-Lucknow Highway, forming a quartet of high speed highways running from west to east Uttar Pradesh . But Yogi Adityanath and the BJP would like to end the similarity right here. Indeed, the Samajwadi party was ousted from power when the results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were announced in March 2017.

READ: Force multiplier as an economic driver: the importance of the Purvanchal highway

In Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017, the Samajwadi party could only win 10 assembly seats in the 10 districts crossed by the Agra-Lucknow highway. In contrast, the BJP won 48 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress could win one seat each.

However, the case of the Purvanchal Expressway could be different as the BJP has invested heavily politically in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, especially in seven to eight years. Purvanchal holds the constituencies of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath has challenged Lok Sabha polls from the Siege of Gorakhpur since the 1990s. Prime Minister Modi brought new energy to BJP cadres in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Since then, the BJP has dominated the region.

Archive photo of the Purvanchal highway | Twitter @upeidaofficial

The 28 districts of Purvanchal have 164 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, or about 33% of the seats of the 403 members. The BJP swept the entire region in the 2014 parliamentary elections. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 115 of 164 seats. The Samajwadi party came far second in Purvanchal with 17 seats, the BSP 14, Congress two and the remainder 16. In the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, the BJP maintained its grip in Purvanchal, winning the maximum number of seats.

Keeping its mojo intact at Purvanchal would be critical to the BJP’s success in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election early next year. This is why there has been a wave of visits from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and party chairman JP Nadda, to the region.

After making two trips to Purvanchal in five days in October, PM Modi’s Tuesday program was the third visit to the region in a month. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated an international airport in Kushinagar – Uttar Pradesh’s third.

He has dedicated development projects worth Rs 5,229 crore to the people of Varanasi. He addressed a public rally in Siddharthnagar to announce plans for medical infrastructure comprising nine medical schools and 2,500-bed hospitals.

File photo of a section of the Purvanchal highway | Twitter @upeidaofficial

The Purvanchal highway was built at Rs 22,497 crore, and in three years on what PM Modi described as “just a piece of land”. The Purvanchal highway connects Chaudsarai to Lucknow to Hydaria on the national road 31 – 18 km east of the UP-Bihar border. It crosses nine districts of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The BJP, however, does not rely solely on Modi-Yogi’s development projects and power of attraction. He concocted alliances with caste-based parties to develop favorable social engineering. His alliances with Union Minister Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal, who was inducted into the Council of Ministers in July this year, and the NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party of Sanjay Nishad, a homeopath based doctor. in Gorakhpur and former leader of BSP.

Similar ties had helped the BJP in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 polls.