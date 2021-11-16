Oil prices set to rise further (PM Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the Lillah-Jhelum road in Islamabad and said the current government has built more roads than the previous PML-N regime and even at lower cost despite an increase in l ‘inflation.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, he said that during the entire tenure of the PML-N, a 650-kilometer road was built while during the three-year tenure of the PTI, they built roads of 1750 kilometers.

Hinting at rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan said gasoline prices are expected to rise further.

“We have even approved tenders for roads of 3,280 kilometers,” he said, adding that the two-way roads in their operation are being built at an amount 33% less than that spent during the PML-N mandate despite an increase in the prices of various products.

The Prime Minister said that an additional Rs1 trillion was spent during PML-N’s tenure on road construction and lamented that if this amount was saved it could be spent on various projects of good. -be public.

“I’m only talking about roads and now estimate how much money is being stolen from other projects,” he said and added that is why the PML-N leadership never responded. on the money with which they had bought their apartments in London. .

He said that the way this government has approached the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered praise from Western countries. “After a period of 100 years, the world was faced with such a catastrophe and the way Pakistan faced it was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” he said.

The prime minister said that even the World Bank admitted that the poverty rate fell during the president’s tenure.

Imran Khan said the inflation was due to products imported by the country, mainly petroleum products and assured that in the same way they were dealing with the COVID pandemic, the government would also withdraw the country from the recent rise in inflation.

“We will soon bring an important package to deal with rising inflation,” announced the Prime Minister.

He said the current government is not planning the next election for the next generation instead, as 60% of the country’s population is under 25.

“We will have 10 new dams over the next 10 years,” he said, adding that they were planned 40 years ago but executed during their tenure to meet the growing demand for water needed to improve performance in the area. the country whose population has exceeded 220 million.

We have effectively established the plan to improve forest land in the country, he said while sharing the government’s plan to plant 10 billion trees and said he was made fun of when he launched the planting campaign in 2010.

