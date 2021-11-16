Opinion: One of us was tortured for fighting a dictator. The other was fired for denouncing Donald Trump





Alexandre is a whistleblower. He sacrificed his military career when he signaled threats from former President Donald Trump to refuse Ukraine support if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not help him unearth the Bidens.

Andrei is a dissident. He resigned from the Belarusian government in 1996 to protest against the rise in authoritarianism of President Alexander Lukashenko. In 2010, he dared to run against Lukashenko for the presidency of Belarus.

From our experiences, we have learned that by coming to the defense of democracy, whistleblowers can pay with their careers, but dissidents often pay with their lives.

In Alexander’s case, independent media sought the truth and Congress called him to testify. While he suffered professional consequences, the government never imprisoned or threatened his life. In Andrei’s case, Lukashenko had him arrested and tortured. He was beaten, refused medical treatment, and was pressured to commit suicide. Andrei was only released after more than a year in prison when the coordinated EU and US sanctions appeared to have grown too heavy for the Lukashenko regime. (Although Lukashenko did not comment on Andrei’s case, in a 2012 interview in which he declared himself a dictator, he denied the allegations of detention of political prisoners.)

While whistleblowers and dissidents play a vital role as seekers of truth in society, our stories illustrate the grim reality that we cannot make change without additional support. Simply put, whistleblowers and dissidents can act as catalysts for change, but it is the general public that can change the course of history.

In the United States, this knowledge and belief comes and goes. During times of widespread popular mobilization and public outcry – including Black Lives Matter protests, March for Our Lives protests, Women’s March protests, as well as historic voter turnout in the mid-elections mandate of 2018 and the presidential election of 2020 – the public created the push for systemic reforms of American democracy. An important fact to take away from this discussion is that these democratic protests in the United States have been largely peaceful. Protesters and grassroots organizations in the United States are generally not suppressed by force, and movements are allowed to develop organically. Like Alexander, people can generally speak out against injustice without fear of government repression.

This has been an essential part of the ongoing struggle against undemocratic forces, as well as a key feature of the American system, which has shown flexibility and resilience to respond to the will of the people during tumultuous times.

But the risk of political lethargy following the departure of former President Donald Trump cannot be ruled out. Trump wields considerable influence over the Republican Party – and Trumpism will no doubt be on the ballot in the 2022 midterm election.

American appeasement has short and long term consequences. While in the short term some supporters of the “Big Lie” could win an election, a significant danger lies in the long-term trends – namely the gradual replacement of more mainstream politicians by Trumpian populists and conspiracy theorists.

In three years, Trump could be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, denouncing another narrow electoral defeat. But this time around, he might have the backing of a sufficient number of Republican state officials complying with his demands to overturn unfavorable election results.

We cannot simply address these issues once they have already become realities, as was the case during the rise of civilian activism under the Trump presidency. We need to be proactive to stem authoritarianism now.

In Belarus, by contrast, the most brutal form of authoritarianism is already a reality. Protests are met with violence. Under the repressive Lukashenko regime, the last vestiges of democratic institutions within civil society are eradicated and the opposition is actively suppressed. Like Andrei, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have demonstrated for an end to the authoritarian excesses of the Lukashenko regime and a turn towards democracy. Yet their bravery and sacrifice was not enough. Protesters have been under maximum pressure for years and need more outside support to be successful. Western governments have the tools and resources to put increased pressure on Lukashenko and his officials. These governments can increase the costs of Lukashenko’s crackdown by tightening restrictions on the regime’s ability to abuse Interpol, imposing additional sanctions, strengthening Global Magnitsky’s sanctions for human rights violations or targeting oligarchs whose corruption networks support the Kremlin, and by proxy, the Belarusian dictatorship. While this may not be enough on its own to force Lukashenko to negotiate with the opposition, it would demonstrate its solidarity with pro-democracy forces while signaling that the Lukashenko regime will suffer consequences if it acts with impunity. . Some, like the European Council, say changes in Belarus must come from within. But the pressure for change in Belarus is coming from within. To carry out democratic reform, Belarusians will need the collective action of other Western nations committed to the values ​​and principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The United States could take the lead in this matter, as it already fulfills an indispensable role on the international stage. as a defender, sponsor and promoter of democracy. It could play a key role in strengthening Belarusian civil society by providing material and ideological support to pro-democracy elements in the country.

Given the current situation in Belarus, a cautious approach may be to provide financial, rhetorical and organizational support to leaders of the pro-democracy movement beyond the country’s borders. Critical figures, like Andrei, and organizations continue to strengthen and empower Belarusian civil society, even in exile. They facilitate a platform for the Belarusian opposition that gives hope for the future and offers a democratic alternative to the illegitimate Lukashenko regime.

It is dangerous and irresponsible to believe that the United States can abrogate its duties as leader of the free world without consequences in the regions of the world where democracy is still struggling to take hold. Belarusians, alongside countless other peoples, look to the United States to lead by example and represent an ideal worth striving for. American interests and values ​​demand the defense of democracy both at home and abroad.

While the United States and Belarus are worlds apart, the Belarusian experience offers a frightening window into a world without fundamental freedoms. Believe us when we say American democracy deserves to be defended, lest it look like something closer to Belarus.

