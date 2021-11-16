Xi Jinping-Joe Biden talks do not herald a thaw

BEIJING bathed in golden sunshine on November 16 as President Xi Jinping spent more than three hours on video call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden. After months of tension, the virtual meeting was supposed to show that their countries can handle differences and avoid a spiral of confrontation.

The words of the two leaders corresponded to the outbreak of good weather. Mr Xi called Mr Biden an old friend, winking at the hours the two spent traveling and talking together in 2011, when each held the rank of vice president. I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to reach consensus, take active measures and move China-US relations in a positive direction, Xi said.

Chinese state media reported with approval that Biden had offered assurances on the most critical points of the bilateral relationship. In particular, he reaffirmed the Americas’ long-standing position that they do not support the independence of the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. According to the Chinese reading, Biden also praised China’s 5,000-year history, said his administration was not seeking to change China’s system of government, and pointed out that as America strengthens its global alliances, the objective is not to oppose China. After months in which Chinese censors tolerated Mr. Biden’s online mockery as frivolity shui wang, or sleep king, inclined to nap during meetings, state media broadcast side-by-side images of Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi beaming and waving online.

The White House, for its part, described a pragmatic meeting. He quoted Mr Biden telling his counterpart: Our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. US officials are aware that political opponents at home are eager to accuse Mr. Biden of appeasement or to enter into interminable talks that lead nowhere. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan duly described Mr. Biden confronting Mr. Xi about Taiwan’s human rights, unfair business practices and intimidation. Mr Biden urged Xi to send senior authorized officials to meetings to advance pressing issues, rather than continuing the dialogue for the sake of dialogue, Sullivan said in a post-meeting briefing at Brookings. Institution in Washington. Relevant topics include Afghanistan, trade, climate change, energy security, public health and the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran, Biden suggested.

The video call was a far cry from a traditional summit between US and Chinese leaders. Such events are preceded by months of wrangling by officials over concessions, promises and deals so delicate that only the most senior leaders can make them. It says a lot about the dire state of relations that this inconclusive meeting held online because Mr. Xi has not left China or met with a foreign leader since the start of the covid-19 pandemic counts as a modest one. breakthrough.

In early September, Mr. Xi was shockingly irritable at the start of a phone call with Mr. Biden, according to people briefed on its contents. During that conversation, Xi essentially repeated, in private, the same argument made by officials in public that America is determined to contain China’s rise and is responsible for all current tensions. The second part of the arguments is that President Donald Trump was a bad leader, but Mr. Biden is the same or worse because as a more rational politician he should know better. More emollient signals were sent from China on October 6 when Mr. Sullivan met with Xi’s most senior foreign policy aide, Yang Jiechi, in Switzerland. Western and Chinese sources describe Mr. Yang explaining that China is seeking a calm external environment in 2022, to avoid disrupting events such as the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and a year-end party congress in during which Mr. Xi is expected to launch a third term as party leader. .

At this time of low confidence, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi are arguably the only U.S. and Chinese officials capable of having substantive discussions. Their video chat was better than nothing, but in a disturbingly limited way. When it comes to lasting coexistence, the two sides are far apart. Mr. Biden says America and China are locked in intense competition, which must be managed responsibly. The Chinese authorities qualify this framework as too negative. They prefer to talk about relationships based on mutual respect and mutual interests: a code for a realistic America realizing that it has no choice but to adapt to China’s autocratic and state-run ways.

China’s plan for world peace: America stops defying China

Mr. Biden is presented in China as a more pragmatic president than his predecessor. Sadly, academics and state media present his willingness to speak as an admission of American failure. In China, US inflation is tied to trade tariffs imposed by Trump (although inflation is recent and tariffs have been in place for three years). Chinese analysts attribute another complex problem, supply chain chaos, to a simple cause: Trump-era attempts to block exports of semiconductors and other advanced technologies to China, all by urging companies to move their factories out of China. With the US economy now in a grim state, the Biden administration must relax its relations with China in order to improve its political position in its country, said Wang Yong, director of the Center for American Studies at the University of Beijing. Professor Wang adds that America is losing the hearts and minds of young Chinese people, who have let go of their illusions that the West is sincere when it expresses concerns about Muslims in Xinjiang or Democrats in Hong Kong.

Chinese leaders still want investment and technology from the West, but they think it is in decadent decline and is decoupling from Western norms and ideas. A video call cannot begin to mend a relationship in crisis. Mid-November often brings flashes of sunshine to Beijing, which don’t last. In the ancient Chinese calendar of 12 seasons, the periods of frost called light snow and heavy snow are as follows. Relations with America face a similar ice age.