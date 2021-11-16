Boris Johnson makes recall plea and ‘can’t rule anything out’ from Christmas lockdown

Prime Minister said there was ‘nothing in the data’ to suggest England was heading towards strict restrictions this holiday season

Christmas is not immune from a Covid lockdown if people fail to get booster shots as Boris Johnson admits he “can’t rule anything out”.

The Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday that there was “nothing in the data” to suggest England was heading towards strict restrictions this holiday season.

But as Covid cases increase in Europe, he stressed that people need to get their booster shot as he expanded the program to those under 50.

It would be an utter tragedy if, after all that we have been through, people who had done the right thing by getting double vaccinated ended up getting seriously ill or even losing their lives because they let their immunity fail. weaken, he said.

When asked if the government could be forced to put in place a Christmas lockdown, he said: Obviously, we can’t rule anything out and the most important thing people can do to prevent that from happening. other INP to be taken is to intervene the restrictions get the boosters.

He added: It’s starting to gain a lot of momentum, but we have to see those over 50 groups and over 60 groups that can also end up in the hospital very, very easily get their callback as soon as you are called to get this.

It is the best protection we can have.

But again, I don’t see anything in the data at this time that makes me think we need to move on to other measures.

He said there was a new wave of the virus sweeping through central Europe and now affecting Western Europe.

We don’t yet know how far this new wave will sweep our shores, but history shows we can’t afford to be complacent, he said.

It shows us that if we are to control the epidemic here in the UK and if we are to avoid restrictions in our daily lives, we all need to get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said a winter respiratory effect is starting to be seen from other viruses impacting the coronavirus-1> coronavirus pandemic.

England’s chief medical officer told a press conference in Downing Street: There has already been a very large increase in Eastern Europe which is still continuing, with a significant death toll, in particular among the unvaccinated.

This has now moved west and, as you can see, is now increasing significantly, also in many countries of Western Europe.

We all knew all over Europe that we knew that by entering winter, the typical respiratory virus / flu season, the risks would be greater, and I think that is a demonstration of the fact that we were starting to see a winter respiratory effect.