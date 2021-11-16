“New era of the UP”: PM Modi inaugurates the 341 km Purvanchal motorway | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradeshs Sultanpur district is the symbol of the development of the state and will strengthen its economy by inaugurating the 341 km road. Those who have the slightest doubt about the capabilities of the UP and its people should come to Sultanpur today to show their strength. Such a modern highway has now sprung up where it was just land three or four years ago, Prime Minister Modi said as he addressed a rally in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur district . Read also | Purvanchal to become East UP’s lifeline, says Yogi at highway launch Targeting the opposition, Prime Minister Modi also said that previous governments had neglected the development of the state’s “eastern region”. “The Purvanchal highway airstrip will give a message to those who have neglected the security of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. In images, in pictures: PM Modi inaugurates the Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradesh As he began his speech, Prime Minister Modi invoked Lord Hanuman who killed the demon Kalnemi. I bow to the people of this country, ”he said. The Purvanchal highway starts from the village of Chaudsarai in the Lucknow district and ends at the village of Haidaria on the national road number 31, 18 kilometers east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The main feature of the highway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to allow landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter jets in an emergency. The motorway is 6 lanes wide which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. t It is built at an estimated cost of approximately 22,500 crore and is expected to boost the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, in particular the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. Read also | Center tries to steal credit from Purvanchal highway, SP chief Akhilesh says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the groundbreaking event, said: The work of Purvanchal Express was completed in three years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It will become the lifeline of Eastern UP’s development. Congratulations to the people of Purvanchal. “ The UP chief minister also said the focus was on comprehensive and inclusive “vikas” across the state as part of a major development campaign. Along with Prime Minister Modi and CM Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

