President Joko Widodo during his participation in the Indonesia PEA Investment Forum to be held in Dubai on Thursday, November 4, 2021. SETPRES

Investment Souvenirs From Visiting Dubai

Returning from a trip overseas, President Joko Widodo returned with a full business commitment and an investment of $ 44.6 billion, including the investment value of the MoU between the Ministry of L ‘US $ 15 billion investment and Air Products.

On November 4, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Dubai. This trip resulted in 19 cooperation and exchange agreements with the United Arab Emirates (PEA). The commercial commitments and investments of the PEA are estimated at 32.7 billion dollars.

Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi in her statement at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, explained that trade and investment commitments were one of the topics discussed when the president Jokowi met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Al-Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi.

“The two leaders discussed the progress of investment cooperation between the two countries. For information, during this visit, there were business and investment commitments of a worth $ 32.7 billion from 19 cooperation agreements that will be exchanged tomorrow in Dubai, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Retno Marsudi clarified that the trade and investment commitments include cooperation between the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), INA and DB World, floating solar panels between Masdar and Pertamina, refinery Balikpapan, manufacture and distribution of vaccines and bio product. In addition, various G42 agreements with partners in Indonesia, among others, in the field of Smart cities, telecommunications, development of genomics laboratories, etc.

“In total, the value of the commitments obtained so far during this visit is $ 32.7 billion. In the area of ​​investment tomorrow, the Minister of Investment will hold further investment meetings and there will also be meetings with large companies which, hopefully, there will be commitments. “- a new commitment “, he explained.

Earlier, when President Jokowi met with investors in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit, Indonesia also received an investment pledge of $ 9.2 billion. Thus, added to the total investment commitments obtained in the PEA, the amount reached $ 41.99 billion.

In addition to investment, the meeting between President Jokowi and Prince MBZ also addressed issues in the trade sector. The two leaders agreed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries could be concluded immediately.

“Negotiations have been conducted on several occasions and the president hopes that in March 2022 the negotiations can be completed,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, accompanied President Joko Widodo to the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates (PEA) Business Forum on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Dubai, PEA. President Joko Widodo told the forum that the Indonesian government will continue to commit to swallow and stop the export of raw mineral products to international markets.

The business meeting brought together nine PEA companies that already have an interest in investing in Indonesia, both for new investment and for expansion.

“We will continue to ban the export of mental mineral products, after aluminum and nickel, perhaps later copper, so that investors can build value-added industries in Indonesia,” the president said in responding to Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) plans to invest in Indonesia in partnership with PT Inalum (Persero).

The president referred to three development sectors in Indonesia that could be priorities for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA), namely the construction of the new Indonesian capital, investment in energy transition and trade through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Pursuing the directives of President Jokowi, the Minister of Investment declared himself ready to welcome the investments of the PEA by insisting on three points. Namely, investing in renewable energies, investing in building an industry based on good environmental management, and investing with good collaboration.

“In order to respond quickly and realize the concept of joint investment between Indonesia and PEA, we have been instructed to take care of all licensing issues and other necessary facilitation for PEA investors in Indonesia. Under the leadership of the President and the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, we will accelerate to realize the grand vision of the two countries, ”Bahlil said.

PEA Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who represents the PEA government, expressed appreciation for the very close relationship between the two leaders, even as brothers. Suhail said PEA wanted to cooperate with Indonesia, not only because Indonesia is large with the largest Muslim community, but Indonesia has the capacity, resources and strategic position in the international order.

“We have high goals of the cooperation signed today. The PEA government has a particular interest in the construction of the new Indonesian capital. In addition, we are also seeing private sector interest in PEA. We need the guidance of President Jokowi and the ranks of ministers so that our engagement can be carried out properly, ”Minister Suhail said in his remarks.

Several companies present expressed their commitment to invest in Indonesia adding to the agreement business to business (b-to-b) which were exchanged before the leaders of the two countries. Among those who have expressed their commitment is the Al Dahra Group (dairy products), Yas Holding (Agriculture), Emirates Global Aluminum (aluminum foundry), Damac Properties (properties) and AMEA Power (renewable energy).

With a total investment commitment during the visit to the PEA for a total of $ 44.6 billion, which includes the investment value of the MoU between the Ministry of Investment / BKPM and State Air Products United $ 15 billion.

Based on Ministry of Investment / BKPM records, the realization of PEA investments in Indonesia in January-September 2021 was $ 7.8 million. Meanwhile, the accumulation of achievements of PEA investments in Indonesia in 2016, quarter III-2021 reached $ 250.7 million and was ranked 27th.

PEA investments are dominated by the food crops and plantations sector with a total realization of US $ 109.0 million (43.5%) and 71% of the total realization of PEA investments in Indonesia are located outside from Java.

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nurani / Elvira Inda Sari

