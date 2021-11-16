McConnell and Trump continue to fight this time for signing of Bidens infrastructure bill





Maybe Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump are fighting to finally fix the Brent Spence Bridge? Photo: US Senate

Relations between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trumps continue to deteriorate after the presidency, with the latest spikes being thrown by Trump, who called the senator from Old Crow in a statement on McConnell’s support for the 1 infrastructure bill. Trillion dollars from Joe Bidens.

Trump is angry with Senate Minority Leader McConnell for voting for the infrastructure bill, something Trump failed to do when he was president.

McConnell was one of 19 Republican senators who voted for legislation that will go to transportation, broadband expansion and more in August. (The other Kentucky senator, Rand Paul, voted against it, as did every other GOP congressman in our state delegation.)

While some Republican lawmakers tried to stay close to Trump in the aftermath of the election, McConnell didn’t put in as much of an effort. After the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, McConnell blamed Trump for what happened. In fact, the media say McConnell sought to unsent Trump from the Bidens nomination due to the insurgency, according to an upcoming book by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

After McConnell said in a WHAS radio interview last week that he would not attend the bipartisan Bill Bidens signing ceremony, which took place today, Trump released a statement denouncing the senator from Kentucky.

Mitch McConnell has said he will not go to signing the Non-Infrastructure Bill (only 11% for actual infrastructure) or, as it’s sometimes called, the Democrat Elected Officials Act in 2022 / 24. It gives Biden and the Democrats a victory as they fall off the cliff, Trump said. Based on the fact that Old Crow convinced many Republican senators to vote for the bill, greatly jeopardizing their chances of winning re-election, and paving the way, he should go to signing and support the contempt for Great Republican. Patriots who already castigate him.

And yet McConnell said as early as last February that he would back Trump if he were to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

McConnell told WHAS he had other things to do today instead of going to the signing of the Bidens Bill. But, he has praised him several times since his death, calling it a godsend to the state during a shutdown last week at the huge AppHarvest greenhouse in Morehead, Ky. Biden also greeted McConnell at the signing ceremony, thanking him for voting for the bill.

One of the most important possibilities for Kentucky to come from the infrastructure bill is a solution to the Brent Spence Bridge problem. This old bridge connects Kentucky to Ohio in the Cincinnati area.

This story was originally published by CityBeat’s sister newspaper, LEO Weekly.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest news, things to do and places to eat straight to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citybeat.com/news/blog/21158158/kentuckys-mitch-mcconnell-former-us-president-donald-trump-continue-to-fight-this-time-over-us-president-joe-bidens-infrastructure-bill-signing-in-cincinnati-news-and-politics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos