Russia offers assistance to Turkey for the development of next-generation fighters





Russia has offered assistance in the development of next-generation fighter jets for the Turkish military, AIR Press Agency reported, citing a senior Russian defense official. Turkey is currently working on a nationally designed fifth-generation stealth fighter after failing to secure an F-35 contract with the United States over its purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia. According to the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shougaev, Moscow has repeatedly expressed its willingness to help Turkey create a state-of-the-art aircraft. He also revealed that his country was in negotiations with Turkey to provide modern Russian weapons and equipment. Earlier this year, Turkey announcement that it is ready and willing to cooperate with friendly countries in the design and manufacture of combat aircraft. Head of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries Ismail Demir even said the door is open for allies who want to be part of the project. Deepening ties with Russia In October, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Poutine have agreed to collaborate on specific military projects, including the development of new nuclear power plants, submarines and a space program. The meeting was held after the U.S. government refused to sell its advanced fifth-generation fighters to Turkey for successfully completing the Russian S-400 contract, which prompted the Biden administration to impose sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. Erdogan said there would be no setbacks from his country’s acquisition of Russian S-400 systems, and he also acknowledged that he and the president Joe biden did not get off to a good start. In addition to the S-400s, Turkey is considering purchasing Russian Sukhoi fighters. We talked in detail about the kind of measures we can take on fighter jets, airplane engines God willing, we will have joint measures with Russia, the highest Turkish official noted, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedefensepost.com/2021/11/16/russia-turkey-next-gen-fighters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos