If Donald runs again, that will be the reason





Mary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to, but that means she has an idea of ​​why he is the way he is.

I grew up in a family where kindness was seen as a weakness and cruelty was seen as a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted, Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she chats with Molly Jong-Fast. why there is still hope for Biden despite his plummeting poll count, and what his uncle is up to.

What is completely excluded from the account, says Mary, is the absolutely horrible hand that Biden received. Look what he had to face.

And things could get worse, Molly says, because if the Democrats lost the House, they were going to get an impeachment of Joe Biden. And, she said to Mary, you could be brought up there to, for example, be disloyal to your uncle. I mean, it’s really scary what could happen.

And, speaking of scary, Mary thinks another Trump run might be in the cards now: I thought it was impossible because he was defeated so badly. [in 2020]. It was such a humbling loss that I thought he would never expose himself to that kind of narcissistic injury again, she says, but things have turned in his favor since then and could get even more favorable if Republicans took over the State Houses and the House. .

If Donald gets to the point where he believes that if he ran he couldn’t lose, why wouldn’t he run? He has so many problems, legally, criminally and civilly

Next, David Pell, author of the NextDraft newsletter and the book Please Scream Inside Your Heart, gives an unpopular opinion on regulating Facebook and shares a chilling prediction his father, a Holocaust survivor, told him about Trump. And Hamilton Nolan, union reporter for In These Times, explains why the fate of Democratic parties depends on the future of organized labor.

