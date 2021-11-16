Connect with us

Previous governments reduced eastern Uttar Pradesh to mafiawaad ​​and poverty, PM Modi says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first Audit Diwas in New Delhi on November 16, 2021 | ANI photo
Sultanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a meteoric attack on opposition parties and said previous Uttar Pradesh governments led by them had reduced the vital eastern part of the state to ‘mafiawaad’ and poverty, but the BJP government is writing a new chapter in development.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Sultanpur after inaugurating the 341 km Purvanchal highway.

The highway connects the state capital Lucknow to Ghazipur and was built at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

The prime minister said development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families, but the current regime is bearing fruit of developments in the eastern region and western part of Uttar Pradesh .

Previous governments reduced the vital eastern part of the state to “mafiawaad” and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter in development, he said.

The prime minister said the six-lane highway would serve as a lifeline for the eastern region and provide a great boost to the economic development of the region and the state.

The state heads to legislative elections early next year.

Modi landed on the airstrip of the Purvanchal Expressway in a military transport plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister on the airstrip after he landed aboard an IAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The 3.2 km airstrip was built on the highway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter jets.

From the airstrip, the Prime Minister also witnessed an air show by different planes.

