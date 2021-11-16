Joe Biden, Xi Jinping cool US-China tensions at first summit

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded their first summit of the year on Monday evening by pledging to maintain an open dialogue in order to contain the escalation of tensions.

The three-hour video-link talks began with the two leaders posting respective opening remarks as Biden said Washington and Beijing must “ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional. or not”. The president called for the establishment of “common sense safeguards” to maintain what he called “direct competition”.

Xi said the two countries should “increase communication and cooperation,” adding, “Humanity lives in a global village and we face multiple challenges together.”

Strong bilateral relations are necessary to maintain peace and stability in the “international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Xi told Biden before the start of the summit behind closed doors.

Biden was flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Indo-Pacific White House coordinator Kurt Campbell, among others.

Attendees in Beijing included Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi, Chinese Vice Premier and trade negotiator Liu He as well as senior CCP official and close aide to Xi Ding. Xuexiang.

Readings released by the White House and China’s Foreign Ministry showed the two presidents used the talks – the third time they spoke after long phone calls in February and September – to reaffirm their respective positions on a number of problematic areas, and in the case of Beijing, emphasizes its “red lines”. Biden reiterated his call for responsible competition, while Xi demanded respect and coexistence.

“As in previous discussions, the two leaders covered areas where our interests align and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge,” the White House reading said. Biden voiced concerns about Chinese policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, “as well as human rights in general.” The leaders also reiterated prepared remarks on Taiwan, a subject of persistent disagreement as the democratic island gains international sympathy in its struggle for political parity and dignity.

Chinese President Xi presented “three principles” and “four priorities,” which he said could guide US-China relations in the future.

“China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation,” Xi said in a familiar language, according to the Foreign Ministry statement. The Chinese president said the two powers “must treat each other on an equal footing, keep their differences in check and seek common ground while reserving their differences.”

“No conflict or confrontation is a line both sides have to stick to,” the Chinese reading said. “With their deeply intertwined interests, China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.”

The first summit of Chinese-US leaders in the Biden administration saw no dramatic breakthroughs but ended with significant consensus on maintaining communication at all levels in order to keep tensions to a minimum.

The two nations continue to diverge on issues such as human rights and the rule of law; The leaders also did not appear to discuss the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the much-anticipated US response to the Games. Fundamental differences remain over Taiwan, but more dialogue reduces the risks of misunderstanding and, with it, the risk that tensions between the two sides of the Strait reach a boiling point.

The Biden administration has actively sought high-level talks with China since the start of the year, though meetings often become an exercise in rehearsing well-known areas of contention. Xi, however, echoed Biden’s call to “keep the lines of communication open.”

“The two sides could fully exploit the channels and mechanisms of dialogue between their diplomatic and security, economic and financial teams and on climate change,” added the Chinese president, noting that the two sides must “manage[e] differences and sensitive issues constructively to prevent Sino-US relations from derailing or spiraling out of control. “

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry reading, Biden told Xi that the United States “is not seeking to change the Chinese system,” while “the revitalization of its alliances is not anti-China and the states -United have no intention of having a conflict with China ”.

“The two presidents agreed that their meeting was frank, constructive, substantive and productive,” the statement continued. “This helps to increase mutual understanding, adds to the positive expectations of the international community for this relationship and sends a powerful message to both countries and to the world.”