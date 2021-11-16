US judge to hear House bid for Trump tax returns





WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge will hear arguments from a long-running lawsuit on Tuesday whether Congress can obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump was the first president in 40 years to withhold his tax returns because he aimed to keep details of his fortune and the activities of his family business, the Trump Organization, secret. The dispute persists approximately 10 months after he left office.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington will hold a hearing in the case at 2 p.m. EST.

Trump’s lawyers have asked McFadden to dismiss the case, which dates back to 2019, claiming the House Ways and Means Committee made an illegitimate request to see the tax returns.

Democratic Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the committee, said he had requested Trump’s tax returns to examine how the IRS audits presidents and to consider new legislation.

In an Oct. 26 court file, Trump’s lawyers called this justification a pretext to seek out information that could embarrass Trump.

“Nobody thinks President Neal asked for President Trump’s tax returns so he could study the IRS audit legislation. Nobody,” Trump’s attorneys said.

The case moved slowly through the courts, in part because the US Department of Justice reversed its positions.

In July, six months after President Joe Biden took office, he released a memo indicating that the House panel had offered “sufficient reasons” for requesting the material.

In 2019, under Trump, he said the committee’s demand for his taxes was based on a “dishonest” goal of exposing them to the public.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Trump in an unrelated case over whether a Manhattan prosecutor could see his tax returns as part of a criminal investigation against his company.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/u-s-judge-to-hear-house-bid-to-get-trump-tax-returns-1.5667980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

