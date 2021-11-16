Proud PTI government prioritizing future generations in upcoming elections, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan was proud on Tuesday of what he described as his government’s foresight to focus on long-term development, prioritizing the future of generations to come over successful elections.

“Nations make progress when they think of their future generations, not of upcoming elections,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 128-kilometer Lillah-Jhelum road in Islamabad.

Citing the example of China, which he said had made tremendous progress over a 30-year period, the prime minister said the neighboring country has enjoyed prosperity because its leadership focused on long-term planning.

“Unless you think of it that way, you can’t progress … A nation doesn’t progress if you only focus on running Metro. [bus project] in order to win the elections, ”he stressed. “I am proud that our government has thought of our future generations rather than the next election.

Congratulating his team, the prime minister said the economic situation was at its worst when his party formed the government.

“Still, we tried to achieve long-term development” after the situation stabilized somewhat, he added.

As part of this long-term planning, he said, construction of three large dams was currently underway.

The prime minister said the projects were being executed because the government realized that the demand for water would increase in the country in the years to come.

“The population is increasing and so is the demand for food. We need to grow crops to meet this growing demand, and for that we will need [agricultural] the land, which we have, and more water, of which there is a shortage, ”he explained.

So, for the first time in 50 years, three large dams were built, he said, adding that 10 more would be built over the next 10 years.

The Prime Minister regretted that while the planning for these projects was completed some 40 years ago, no progress has been made in their execution so far.

“They (previous governments) never thought about it (the execution of projects), because they only had the upcoming elections in mind.”

He reiterated: “That’s why I’m proud of my team and my schedule, as we look to the future.”

“Has anyone thought of planting trees here?” He asked, saying his party had been mocked for launching a tree planting campaign in 2013.

The Prime Minister lamented that trees had been felled and forests destroyed in the country, and that the consequences were visible to everyone.

“Trees have been cut in Lahore over the past 20 years. Now go and see the state of the people in the city. Pollution [levels] have soared. No one ever realized that you also had to plant trees. “

He said his government was the first to ever plant 2.5 billion trees and aim to meet the goal of planting 10 billion trees.

The Prime Minister said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had recognized Pakistan’s efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change at the UN, while The Economist magazine ranked him number one among all countries for his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, he added, as inflation rose in the country, as in the rest of the world, a World Bank assessment concluded that poverty had declined in Pakistan during his tenure.

He asked the nation to have confidence that his government would tackle inflation in the same way it had “effectively handled” the Covid-19 crisis.

The current wave of inflation, Prime Minister Imran said, was the result of external factors and prices were increasing in the international market. However, the problem caused by blockages across the world would only persist until winter, he added.

He also said he would announce a “big package” to deal with the problem.

Road construction

According to Radio Pakistan, the Lillah-Jhelum road will be built in 30 months at a cost of Rs16bn. The double road will connect Chakwal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Mirpur.

Prime Minister Imran said the road would benefit tourism in the region and support the growth of the industry.

He also compared the amount of money spent on road construction during his tenure and that spent during the PML-N government.

“We were told that many roads had been built before our tenure. [A person] who is in London regrets that the situation is very bad in Pakistan. He even called himself Shershah Suri for building [many] roads, ”he commented, attacking the PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the three years of the PML-N government, he said, a road network of 145 kilometers long was laid and now, after three years of the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a road network of 1750 kilometers long had been laid.

He added that even then the roads were being built at a lower cost than the PML-N mandate. “We built more roads because we saved more money,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that if his government had spent the same amount of money on road construction as the PML-N government, it would have ended up spending Rs 1 trillion more.

Alleging that the PML-N government apparently spent an additional Rs 1 trillion on roads, he asked, “Where has all this money gone?

Responding to himself, he said the money had been looted and taken out of the country.

He also attacked the opposition for claiming that the PTI government would collapse upon coming to power.

“They want it because they know that when people analyze the performance of this government after its five years [tenure], their political shops will close. ”

Technology for voting

Regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2023 general election, which was a bone of contention between the government and the opposition, the latter opposing it, the prime minister said that ‘he found the opposition’s resistance to the use of VPDs surprising.

“Technology is used around the world to vote so that elections can run better and more transparently, but I am surprised that our opposition is against it,” he said.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also spoke at the ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1658454

