Boris Johnson gives in to reduce pressure, backs ban on lobbying MPs





Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to tighten anti-sleaze rules for MPs, proposing a ban on acting as political consultants or paid lobbyists. The move moments before a speech by Keir Starmer attacking the Prime Minister’s refusal to act follows a week where No.10 refused to say whether he supported the crackdown. In a letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Mr Johnson also proposed that the code of conduct for MPs be updated. He also said he wanted a situation in which MPs who put outside interests first over their constituents were investigated and punished appropriately. It comes two weeks after Mr Johnson himself tried to tear up the Commons bashing rules to protect Owen Paterson from punishment before being forced into a humiliating retirement. During his press conference, Keir Starmer hailed a very significant victory for the Labor Party, which would not have happened if he had not forced this vote, to be organized on Wednesday. The vote was intended to challenge Tory MPs to ban side jobs, potentially forcing the prime minister into the embarrassing position of whipping them to oppose them. However, Mr Johnson’s descent did not appear to go as far as Labor has banned second jobs except in the public sector, suggesting a clash in the House of Commons is still looming. Labor is also demanding the publication of all minutes of meetings between the government and Randox, which employed ex-minister Mr Paterson as a consultant. In his letter to President Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Johnson said it was vital to protect the reputation of the House of Commons by ensuring that the rules that apply to MPs are up-to-date, effective and sufficiently stringent. He said he regretted that the Commons did not adopt a watchdog’s recommendations for a stricter code of conduct three years ago, although the government does not appear to be defending them. Supporting the changes now, the PM stressed that they will ensure that any outside role of MPs is within reason and should not prevent them from fully performing their duties. They would ban all paid work to provide services as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant, for example, giving advice on parliamentary affairs or how to influence parliament and its members. The strengthened code should read: MPs should never accept payment or offer of employment to act as political or parliamentary consultants or advisers. Labor MPs were quick to ridicule Mr Johnson by proposing the crackdown, Wes Streeting, the shadow child poverty secretary tweeted: The arsonist calls for the fires to be put out. And Catherine West, the shadow minister for Europe, said: Two weeks ago Boris Johnson and his MPs voted to protect an MP who broke the rules. The proposals he was forced to make today are welcome, but they do not go far enough.

