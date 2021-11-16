Trump backs main opponent of Michigan Republican who voted for impeachment





“John Gibbs is running against RINO Congressman Peter Meijer in Michigan’s 3rd District. Meyer has been a terrible representative of the Republican Party and beyond,” Trump said in a statement that misspells RINO’s last name. Meijer at one point. “John Gibbs is a fabulous talent who loves the state, our military and our veterinarians.”

The former president has made it clear he wants to shape the future of the party, putting a target on Republicans who voted to impeach him. Some of those GOP lawmakers – like Reps Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – have announced that they will not run for office next year, while others, like Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, are running against Trump’s endorsement. main challengers.

Asked about Trump’s approval of his main challenger on Monday night, Meijer joked that he was “shocked”.

“I never found out who this gentleman was until I heard he was introducing himself and found no connection to western Michigan,” the congressman told CNN. “It is a wonderful place and I can’t wait to welcome her there.”

Meijer, first elected to Congress last fall, said he was running for re-election, but noted that it was not clear what impact Trump’s approval would have had on his constituencies. that have not been finalized.

Meijer had told CNN in January that he viewed his vote to impeach Trump as a step towards “accountability” in the wake of the former president’s response to the U.S. Capitol uprising. “I was hoping to see the president quickly try to defuse, try to denounce, try to stop the violence, and he gave up his post,” Meijer told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at the time.

“For me that was disqualifying. My heart broke at that point, seeing people trashing the Capitol. And since then the president has not accepted responsibility. I occupy the seat that has been occupied by Gerald Ford for 25 years before he was elevated to the White House. He pardoned Richard Nixon, but that was after Richard Nixon resigned and was held accountable for his actions. And here he must there is a responsibility.

While Trump is expected to maintain a prolific schedule of election rallies to boost Republicans halfway through next year, some of his aides and allies warn there may be parts of the country where he could now be encouraged to keep its distances.

The “stay away strategy,” as one aide previously described it, would involve Trump avoiding states or districts where a confluence of factors – such as his popularity and demographic makeup – could mean his presence could sabotage Republican chances.

This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Peter Meijer.

Manu Raju contributed to this report.

